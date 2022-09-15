Read full article on original website
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
2022-23 NHL team preview: Pittsburgh Penguins
If there’s any surprise from the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, it’s how well they weathered the storm for the first month without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While a 3-2-2 record is far from perfect, they held their own until Crosby came back on Oct. 30, when they started to return to a more normal amount of Penguins success, and then they were 20-9-5 by the time Malkin returned on Jan. 11.
NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable
The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
Knicks add more shooting, sign Svi Mykhailiuk to partially guaranteed contract
The New York Knicks are taking a flier on Svi Mykhailiuk after the Toronto Raptors waived the Ukrainian wing. The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Knicks on Sunday. The Athletic first reported the news. Mykhailiuk teamed up with Alex Len in leading Ukraine to...
