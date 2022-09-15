Read full article on original website
Quick & Easy Cooking Course – Tailgating Favorites on September 21
The USU Extension – Carbon County is hosting another Quick & Easy Cooking course on September 21 at 7:00 pm. With it being football season event organizers decided to showcase Tailgating Favorites with the community. Assistant Professor in Family and Consumer Sciences, Christine Pay stopped by Castle Country Radio to share all the details with listeners.
