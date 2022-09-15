Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TVGuide.com
How to Watch MNF Vikings vs. Eagles Live on 09/19
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Monday, September 19 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Vikings vs. Eagles. When: Monday, September...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Jason Kelce on MNF vs. Vikings: 'Atmosphere is going to be electric'
Kelce, who admits the number one improvement the Eagles’ offensive line needs to make is better communication, urges fans to make it miserable for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offensive line on Monday.
Yardbarker
Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly
Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
Predicting the 6 Vikings inactives for Week 2 vs Eagles
Last week, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any surprises with their inactive list. They prioritized keeping rookies on the sidelines and they only had one player miss the game due to injury. As the Vikings approach Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, the injury report is minimal with only...
Yardbarker
Countdown to Kickoff: Vikings at Eagles
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - For the first time in both his college and pro careers, Smith was shut out in Detroit last week despite four targets. Both Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen are well aware that they are going to need an invested Smith in the long run so expect them to deal up some early touches in the openers when it comes to game planning.
Here's the latest Vikings injury report ahead of Eagles game
It's a almost perfectly clean injury report for both the Vikings and Eagles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Saints upset Tom Brady, Eagles win vs. Vikings on MNF | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 2, including the New Orleans Saints upsetting Tom Brady and the Philadelphia Eagles edging out over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. What are your blazin' hot picks?
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Comments / 0