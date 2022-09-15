ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch MNF Vikings vs. Eagles Live on 09/19

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Monday, September 19 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Vikings vs. Eagles. When: Monday, September...
Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly

Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
Countdown to Kickoff: Vikings at Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - For the first time in both his college and pro careers, Smith was shut out in Detroit last week despite four targets. Both Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen are well aware that they are going to need an invested Smith in the long run so expect them to deal up some early touches in the openers when it comes to game planning.
