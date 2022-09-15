ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Team captains guide Pine-Richland boys soccer toward playoff berth

In seventh grade, Ben Rishel took a year off from playing for the Pine-Richland middle school boys soccer team, but he caught wind of a new player who was turning heads. “I heard through the grapevine of some amazing player that had just moved in from Virginia,” Rishel said.
SOCCER
abc27 News

Full Week 4 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 4 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 4 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: CD East vs Cumberland Valley. Below is a […]
HIGH SCHOOL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 3

Through Week 2 of the high school football season, McKeesport senior Bobby Boyd was dominating on both sides of the ball. At running back, he had rushed for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he already had five interceptions. So when Boyd went down with an...
MCKEESPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Buccaneers#Baseball Diamond#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wpial#Gesling Stadium#Kdka Fm#Central Catholic 31#Qb Lb
abc27 News

Manheim Central blows out Susquehannock in Week 4

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, Manheim Central walloped Susquehannock by a score of 49-0 during week four of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
MANHEIM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Confidence growing for Aquinas Academy girls soccer

The smallest school in WPIAL girls soccer is starting to think big. “This year, I’d really like to see us make it to the second round of playoffs,” Aquinas Academy senior midfielder Isabella Hite said, “and, hopefully, go all the way.”. The Crusaders, in only their third...
SOCCER
abc27 News

Lampeter-Strasburg sweeps Donegal in Week 4

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, in week four of the season, Lampeter-Strasburg clobbered Donegal 35-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
MOUNT JOY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school football notebook: Franklin Regional gets physical

Lance Getsy channeled his inner Greg Botta on Friday night. Getsy, the Franklin Regional coach who replaced Botta, the longtime leader of the Panthers, drew up a Botta-like gameplan to pull off the upset of the night in the WPIAL, a 16-7 stunner over No. 1 Gateway in the Class 5A Big East Conference opener in Murrysville.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

SU Tennis clinches season-opening victory

The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team recorded a win in its season opener on Saturday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) non-conference matchup at Clarion by a score of 4-3 at Campbell Courts. How it happened. Shippensburg (1-0) won three singles matches and the doubles point over Clarion...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy