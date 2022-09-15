Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Team captains guide Pine-Richland boys soccer toward playoff berth
In seventh grade, Ben Rishel took a year off from playing for the Pine-Richland middle school boys soccer team, but he caught wind of a new player who was turning heads. “I heard through the grapevine of some amazing player that had just moved in from Virginia,” Rishel said.
Full Week 4 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 4 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 4 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: CD East vs Cumberland Valley. Below is a […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Riverside rallies past Mohawk in MAC showdown
In the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference, Sam Hughes hit Noah George with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the game to give Riverside a 32-28 comeback win over Mohawk (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night. Riverside (2-1, 1-0) trailed 15-6 at halftime and 22-19 heading...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 3
Through Week 2 of the high school football season, McKeesport senior Bobby Boyd was dominating on both sides of the ball. At running back, he had rushed for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he already had five interceptions. So when Boyd went down with an...
Manheim Central blows out Susquehannock in Week 4
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, Manheim Central walloped Susquehannock by a score of 49-0 during week four of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Confidence growing for Aquinas Academy girls soccer
The smallest school in WPIAL girls soccer is starting to think big. “This year, I’d really like to see us make it to the second round of playoffs,” Aquinas Academy senior midfielder Isabella Hite said, “and, hopefully, go all the way.”. The Crusaders, in only their third...
Lampeter-Strasburg sweeps Donegal in Week 4
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, in week four of the season, Lampeter-Strasburg clobbered Donegal 35-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s Eutsey shocked by hole-in-one
Emily Eutsey was having an ordinary round of golf, during a routine high school match, when the extraordinary happened. The Mt. Pleasant junior pulled her 7-iron on the par-3 No. 4 hole at Luke’s Links at Norvelt Golf Club, aimed at the flag, took a swipe at the ball and held her follow-through as the shot sailed toward the green.
North Allegheny notebook: Tigers shut out Pine-Richland in section volleyball opener
North Allegheny girls volleyball came away victorious over host Pine-Richland last week at a “Spike Out Cancer” event. The Tigers defeated the Rams, 3-0, by game scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-14, in the Section 1-4A opener. Carissa Treser had 10 kills, and Mia Tuman had eight kills, 29...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school football notebook: Franklin Regional gets physical
Lance Getsy channeled his inner Greg Botta on Friday night. Getsy, the Franklin Regional coach who replaced Botta, the longtime leader of the Panthers, drew up a Botta-like gameplan to pull off the upset of the night in the WPIAL, a 16-7 stunner over No. 1 Gateway in the Class 5A Big East Conference opener in Murrysville.
West Perry girls soccer cruises to 4-1 win over Susquenita
The West Perry girls soccer team was able to pick up its second win in a row on Saturday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Squaring off with Susquenita at home, the Mustangs cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks. It was a...
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
SU Tennis clinches season-opening victory
The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team recorded a win in its season opener on Saturday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) non-conference matchup at Clarion by a score of 4-3 at Campbell Courts. How it happened. Shippensburg (1-0) won three singles matches and the doubles point over Clarion...
