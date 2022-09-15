Read full article on original website
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Local Puerto Rican community waiting for 'all clear' as Hurricane Fiona strikes
Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico.
“Rats!” Philadelphia Just Made Top 10 in List of 50 Rattiest Cities in U.S.
Here's a truth you might not want to hear, but you probably already knew was true if you've ever stepped a toe in Philly. Philadelphia is a pretty rat-infested city. In fact, it's been identified as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States, according to a study.
NBC Philadelphia
These Are the Most Popular Airbnb Listings in, Near Philadelphia
The most popular Airbnb rentals within a short drive of Philadelphia include an Instagram-able 'Pretty in Pink' house in the city, a distinct mid-century home with a wavy roof just across the Delaware River, and a Miami-esque villa in the Poconos, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The uniqueness of some...
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale
The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.
billypenn.com
Poll workers get pay raise; Center City getting busier; Punk show at Sonic Drive-In | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. As City Council returned post-summer, a zoning tug-of-war had a cascading effect. Mayor Kenney issued what was only his 2nd direct veto, saying a bill from former Councilmember Parker to regulate “smoke shops” was too broad. With four vacant seats, Council has 13 sitting members — just one more than the 12 needed to override a veto. So Council President Clarke unexpectedly announced two more special elections, saying the legislative body needed to be fully staffed to do its job. That means the City Commissioners can’t print mail ballots until mid-October. [Billy Penn/WHYY/PHL Council/Inquirer$]
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
phillyvoice.com
WWII memories and South Philly’s Italian-American heritage explored in family memoir
An author with deep South Philadelphia roots explores grandfather’s experience fighting with the U.S. Army during World War II and her Italian-American heritage in a new book released this month. “The Time Left Between Us” by Alicia DeFonzo, an NPR contributor English professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk,...
Delco-Themed Mini-Golf May Have Unfamiliar References Montco Players, But It’s Still Retro Fun
Co-owners John McKenzie, left, and Nick Reynolds, right, at Delcoland. Welcome to Delcoland, Delaware County in miniature golf form. You’ll find this unique course behind the former Charlie’s Hamburgers lot in Folsom, now home to a Delco Steaks. The golf course is the brainchild of home-grown entrepreneurs Nick...
NBC Philadelphia
Mehmet Oz Picks Up Used Needle in Kensington on Campaign Stop in Philly
Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for the state's open U.S. Senate seat visited the epicenter of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic on Monday, trying to call attention to the national issue and attempting to find some support in the heavily Democratic city. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who faces Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Nov....
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
Quad
PNB Rock’s Death: A Reflection
Photo Credits – “Microphone” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by liftarn. Unfortunately, a very heartbreaking, devastating and unexpected incident took place Monday, Sept. 12, and this was the death of PnB Rock. Thirty-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, also known as PnB Rock, was from Germantown, Pennsylvania. This man was a father, brother, spouse, son, friend and influencer for so many. Most people who know of him identify him as a musical artist known for his rap and singing career while also giving back to communities. Many Pennsylvanians, especially Philadelphians, have created a parasocial relationship with Rock through his music, social media, YouTube and so forth. Family, friends and fans are overwhelmed with emotions during this time as the Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12. There has been a whirlwind of emotions surrounding this tragedy including anger, sadness and shock, as folks such as myself were praying that he would survive and make it through the shooting injuries. Rock and his girlfriend, Stephanie, were at a popular restaurant called Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located in Los Angeles, enjoying a meal together. Stephanie posted her plate and the location at which they were dining on her Instagram story. Many of us can agree that we have posted things like this in the past.
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania City Ranks One of the Best for Gen Z
For many years, the millennial generation was all the rage. Every study that seemed to surface was about millennials and how they related to today’s world. Now, millennials have to step aside, because Gen Z is getting some love. Gen Z is currently considered those born between 1997 and...
NBC Philadelphia
Stay in Your Lane! PPA to Increase Ticketing of Illegal Bus and Bike Lane Parking
If you see a red painted lane that says bike and bus only, do not park there. It seems like a simple concept, but according to transportation officials in Philadelphia, a lot of people still don't get it. That's why the Philadelphia Parking Authority, SEPTA and other city agencies will...
fox29.com
Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
