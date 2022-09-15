ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering

It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
Kennewick, WA
Society
Tri-cities, WA
Society
Kennewick, WA
Government
NEWStalk 870

Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Tri Cities Tradition#Gesa Credit Union#The Tri Cities
The Oregonian

Westward Ho Parade marks final weekend of Pendleton Roundup

The Westward Ho Parade rolled through Pendleton Friday morning as part of the festivities around the Pendleton Roundup. The parade is as old as the famed rodeo – 112 years – and just like that first parade, there are still no motorized vehicles. All 125 entries in this year’s parade were comprised of either walking groups or were pulled by livestock.
PENDLETON, OR
102.7 KORD

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

Coug Flyover: The Day Coug Pride Filled the Sky

PULLMAN - Nearly one month ago, Mark Showalter charted a course for crimson and gray glory. On August 20, 2022, the Tri-Cities business owner and Washington State University alum boarded his Cessna and flew a path of the university’s cougar head logo over the Palouse. It wasn’t visible from...
PALOUSE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty this week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy