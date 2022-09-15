Why is My Indoor Citrus Tree Dropping Flowers or Fruit?. Can I take an Indoor Citrus Tree Outside for Summer?. You may daydream of growing your own citrus fruits, but unless you're in the southernmost portions of the country, your chances of success are, sadly, fairly slim. However, you can grow many different dwarf citrus tree indoors. With their glossy leaves, fragrant flowers and edible fruit, they're a must-have for any plant lover. "There are several types of citrus trees that are easy-to-grow in containers," says Danny Trejo, founder of Via Citrus, a citrus tree grower in Florida. "They're actually the ideal patio plant. They can go outdoors for summer, then come back in for winter before nighttime temperatures dip into the 40s."

