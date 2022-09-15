ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue

A man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m. Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving...
MACON, GA
CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian killed on Watson Blvd

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing Watson Boulevard on Sunday night. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the man was struck by a Kia Sorento in the outside lane and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
