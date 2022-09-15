Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
'They should reimburse me': Macon-Bibb County homeowner paid taxes to Jones County for 10 years
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue
A man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m. Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving...
CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
'Safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff': Mayor, nearby businesses glad after Magnolia Court Motel torn down
MACON, Ga. — A longtime eyesore and trouble spot in south Macon was torn down Friday morning. Macon-Bibb County closed Magnolia Court Motel back in April, due to public health and code enforcement issues. Mayor Lester Miller says both sides are being demolished by the owner. "I'm just glad...
Bibb judge approves shutdown of Montpelier convenience store declared 'public nuisance'
MACON, Ga. — The M&M Food Mart is now the second convenience store shut down by Macon-Bibb County in the last three months. The county went to court Thursday to declare it a "public nuisance" due to high crime and drugs, and Friday, Judge Howard Simms approved a temporary shutdown, but some people feel blindsided, including a county commissioner.
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
Clayton News Daily
Henry County to conduct Interstate 75 commercial vehicle lanes traffic impact study
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has approved a traffic impact study to assess and document the traffic impacts of a plan by the Georgia Department of Transportation to construct two truck-only lanes on I-75 North from Macon to McDonough. Construction of the proposed lanes is slated...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
UPDATE: Man found shot, killed near corner of Haywood Road identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian killed on Watson Blvd
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing Watson Boulevard on Sunday night. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the man was struck by a Kia Sorento in the outside lane and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
wgxa.tv
Elections board nominates new supervisor, attorney asks judge to block mayor’s committee
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) - Amid an ongoing legal dispute, the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections nominated interim elections supervisor Thomas Gillon to take the job permanently as they ask a judge to block the mayor’s plans to form a selection committee. After a brief executive session...
