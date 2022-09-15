ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Howard County Fair keeps growing

By Mike Mahoney
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzruI_0hxKGPQM00

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas.

This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides.

And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy around 50 indoor shops from around Howard County and beyond, as well as 14 different food vendors, a ton of live entertainment, and various competitions with the opportunity to win that prized blue ribbon.

The fair board president says this growing fair is also a great comeback story. He says the fair shut down for a bit in the early 2000s but has come roaring back due to a supportive community.

“I think the community just got prideful knowing what Big Spring has to offer, and came together knowing that we needed to provide something for our families, something where they didn’t have to go out of town. Our sponsors, the local businesses, they’ve seen that need and they want to give back to a community that’s always been good to them,” said Howard County Fair Board President Derek Wash.

And you’ve still got plenty of time to get in on all the fair fun. The Howard County Fair runs through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas

Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

The Odessa YMCA first ever White Out Party is September 16

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, September 16, the Odessa YMCA is having their first ever white out party, a fundraiser for the Y’s learning centers. Community Relations Director for Odessa YMCA, Desirea Brito, said this is a fun way for people to give. “We really believe that this event...
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Animal control called on local pet

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A local family business has a pet dog that watches over things, but one woman wanted to buy the dog. The only problem, it’s not for sale. Everyday 13 year old german shepherd, Belle comes to Steelrain with her owner, Melea Mancha. Mancha says...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Big Spring, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Staples, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Big Spring, TX
Big Spring, TX
Sports
City
Spring, TX
County
Howard County, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gary Gaines’ celebration of life

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Saturday afternoon, family and friends from all over Texas, made their way to the Crossroad Fellowship in Odessa to honor the late football coach, Gary Gaines. Gaines passed away, last month, at the age of 73 after his long battle with Alzheimer’s. Today, hundreds of friends and family made sure to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning.  According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Howard County Fair Board#The Howard County Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom sounds the alarm on RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa mother Michelle Moore has a 7-week-old child recovering from RSV, and she says it could have been prevented if local parents and educators were more aggressive when it comes to keeping sick kids out of the classroom. “Right now, (he’s got a) low grade fever, deep cough, a lot of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
howafrica.com

Eighth-Grader Facing Felony Charges for Assaulting Black Female Teacher

Authorities in Texas arrested and charged an eighth-grade student who was filmed attacking a Black female teacher after the two got into a dispute over a cellphone. According to WFLA, the altercation occurred at Bowie Middle School. Authorities have since charged the teen with first degree felony: Aggravated Assault of...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland animal advocate has rehoming warning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Paw in Need of Rescue Inc. has taken to social media to warn people that when you give a pet away for free online, there’s a chance it could be used as bait in dog fighting training. The woman who runs A Paw in Need of Resuce Inc. wasn’t available […]
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man dies in rollover crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146.  Investigators said Butler […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: RockHounds lose season finale against Wichita

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds lost 5-3 against the Wichita Wind Surge in their final game of the season. The RockHounds failed to qualify for the playoffs finishing 35-33 in the second half and 66-71 overall. Watch the video above for highlights. This report aired at 10 P.M. on Sunday, September 18th. You […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Legacy Freshman student stabbed early Friday morning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said a student was stabbed early Friday morning.  According to a news release, around 8:20 a.m., a student visited the nurse’s office for treatment for a puncture wound. The school called paramedics; however, the student refused transport and was instead taken to the ER by his parent. He has since […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy