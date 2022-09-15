Read full article on original website
John Oman
John W. Oman, 85 of Spicer, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. P…
Fanchon Ellwood
Fanchon M. Ellwood, age 87, of Willmar, passed away Thursday, September 15, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, at First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. On Thursday, September 22, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Mayor's Bike Ride slated for Willmar, Spicer and New London Friday p.m.
(Willmar MN-) Area bikers are hoping the rain holds off for the 9th Annual Mayor's Bike Ride Friday afternoon. New London Mayor John Bergman says groups in New London, Spicer and Willmar will all be hitting the Glacial Lakes State Trail at 5 p.m., heading up to New London for a picnic at Goat Ridge Brewery after the ride is done...
Eugene F. Zirbes Jr
Eugene Frances Zirbes Jr, 59, of Willmar died Wednesday, September 14th at his home with his family by his side. His memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Alexandria man killed in collision with semi near Carlos
(Carlos MN-) An Alexandria man was killed in a crash with a semi tractor truck near Carlos Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson died after the car he was driving southbound on Highway 29 collided with a northbound semi tractor at Riverview Drive, just northwest of Carlos. The semi driver, 65-year-old Steven Ballou, of Pennington, was not hurt in the crash which was reported at 2:15 p.m.
11 more charges filed against Christian Arevalo...trial moved to September 26th
(Willmar MN-) The jury trial for a Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th has been moved back by 11 days. The Kandiyohi County District Court trial for 25-year-old Christian Arevalo was going to start Thursday but is now slated to begin September 26th.
Danube man hit by pole, falls 15 feet
(Danube MN-) A Danube man was seriously injured Thursday morning when a pole he was cutting down hit him and caused him to fall. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at 10:13 a.m. they were called to a gravel pit on 840th Avenue, northeast of Danube where a man had fallen and landed on his neck. 66-year-old William Voelz had been standing in the bucket of a skid loader, trying to cut down a pole, and when the pole fell, it hit Voelz, causing him to fall about 15 feet. First responders found him on the ground...he was airlifted from the scene to a undisclosed trauma center with serious injuries.
Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast
What: Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast. When: Sunday, September 18th, 7:30 am to 12:30 pm Breakfast served for a free will donation,. Kids ping pong ball drop zone at 11:30 am for kids 12 and under, lots of prizes!. Everyone welcome. Where: Hector Airport. Menu: Pancakes, French...
Willmar Vision 2040 considering a name change, looking for ideas
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Lakes Area Vision 2040 group has been meeting, looking for new ideas for community projects and goals. Board Member Ken Warner says they've met in August and again this past week... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Warner says no idea is too big...
Cardinals win big at Big Lake
The Willmar Cardinals won their first road game of the season against Big Lake with a final score of 50-16 on Friday night. The Cardinals offense, defense and special teams were dominant throughout the entire game scoring touchdowns in all three phases. The Cardinal defense got off to a fast...
Destiny FUNdraiser @ Jomas Hill Winery
Saturday, September 17th from 1 to 9 pm at the Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery in Darwin. Free Will Offering - Family Friendly Event - No Admission Fee, No Parking Fee, No Minimums. Enjoy free LIVE music 🎶, yard games, Destiny EWO info booth, explore the 🍇 vineyard, & learn...
School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"
(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
Wildcats win big for Homecoming
The NL-S Wildcats scored on their first and last drives of the game, and many times in between, for a 56-8 Homecoming victory over Holy Family Catholic Fire in New London on Friday night. The halftime score of 42-0 came via two Brycen Christensen touchdown receptions, two Gabe Rohman touchdown...
