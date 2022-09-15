Read full article on original website
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Last Chance for Farm Fresh Flowers in Benton City
Summer is wrapping up and so are the blooms that brighten our kitchen tables! You only have a few weeks left to grab a bouquet of farm-fresh flowers from the Woodstad Farm flower cart, in Benton City. If you have never been out to the flower cart, here is what...
Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?
A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."
ODFW Looking At Designating Another Wolf Pack
Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is labeling the northern Oregon Cascades a new Area of Known Wolf Activity; after two pups were spotted on a trail camera on the Warm Springs Reservation. Two wolves were initially found in December by Warm Springs biologists, but following that discovery, there was very little activity out of those two pups; that is since last month. ODFW’s Michelle Dennehy said this is the second recent wolf designation.
$16-Million Issued To Improve Food System Infrastructure
(Olympia, WA) -- Small Washington farms and businesses will get 16-million dollars to improve food system infrastructure. The Washington Legislature allocated the money from the American Recovery Plan Act. The Washington Department of Agriculture got requests totaling over 148-million dollars. Grants were issued in amounts ranging from 10-thousand to 750-thousand dollars. Small farms and businesses will use the money to improve the strength and resiliency of food systems in the state ranging from post-harvest infrastructure to facilities and supply chain access.
Gun Brandished at Driver on Southbound Blue Bridge
(Pasco, WA) -- One is under arrest after what's being called a bizarre case of road rage. This happened on the Southbound US 395/Blue Bridge around 11:45 Friday morning, when a merging motorist reported to police that a passenger inside another vehicle had pointed a pistol at them. State Patrol says they were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrested the man who was brandishing a gun. The suspect is said to be a convicted felon and should not have been able to have a gun in the first place. Authorities stress the victim did nothing wrong. Traffic was snarled for a time while WSP blocked the right lane of the bridge during the investigation. No one was hurt.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
OSU Receives Funds To Research Fusarium Canker
Earlier this week, Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkely announced that Oregon State University will receive more than $180,000 in federal funds to help hops growers. The funding will be used to research and develop management strategies for the fusarium canker fungus killing hops in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
Winco Parking Lot Chase Shooter Arrested in Oregon
The suspect accused of shooting at a truck that was chasing them, in Kennewick back in August has been arrested. On August 12th, around 1:30 PM Kennewick Police were called to the parking lot at Winco Foods in the 4600 block of West Clearwater. According to witnesses as well as...
Boardman Power Plant Imploded
(Boardman, OR) -- Portland General Electric knocked down a 656-foot-tall stack and boiler Thursday morning at their Boardman, Morrow County coal plant, which is Oregon’s last coal fired power plant It ceased operations in 2020. PGE says explosives were placed at the base of the stack and around the...
Heard? Former Rep Klippert Running for Sec. of State as Write-In
Used to be, years ago, the office of WA State Secretary of State was a little-known and little-noticed position. Times have changed. Former House Rep Brad Klippert running a write-in campaign. Following his loss in the Congressional Primary vs. Dan Newhouse, former 8th District House Rep Brad Klippert (tri-cities region)...
