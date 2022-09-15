Read full article on original website
Gorgeous! It’s New Jersey’s Oldest State Park and It’s Just a Day Trip Away
I love visiting parks here in New Jersey. We have fantastic local, county, and state parks here in the Garden State. We also have 12 national parks that you can enjoy. Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area. Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. Thomas Edison National Historical Park.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Forget plastic bags, New Jersey should ban these instead (Opinion)
We’ve been banning all the wrong things in NJ. The plastic bag ban has been a pain. Not being able to pump our own gas makes little to no sense. Maybe we should focus on something that would do some good for New Jerseyans. An interesting question was posted...
10 important musicians you didn’t know were from New Jersey
We know that so many famous people got their start in New Jersey. Being so close to New York City, Jersey is a perfect incubator for actors who can run in and out of New York City, auditioning for films, TV and Broadway shows. And of course, everybody knows the...
Watch out for this con at NJ gas stations (Opinion)
It is a pretty common occurrence in urban areas either on the street or gas stations. Now it’s moved to the suburbs, especially here in New Jersey. Someone will approach you and tell you that they just need a couple of bucks for gas. The person will say they...
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
Helicopter footage showed a heavily damaged yellow airplane at rest in a yard, with a white sheet covering the front of the plane.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
List of haunted hayrides and attractions in New Jersey for 2022
One of the best things about living in New Jersey is getting to experience all four seasons and of course, everyone has a favorite. This time of year is all about the beautiful autumn foliage, apple picking, corn mazes, and PSLs (that’s pumpkin spice lattes for you non-espresso drinkers).
wrnjradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man from vessel over 100 miles off New Jersey coast
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (Atlantic County) — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 60-year-old man Sunday from a vessel nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, stating a 60-year-old man fell aboard the vessel and reportedly injured his back.
Photos: The New Jersey mall you might have forgotten about
Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
