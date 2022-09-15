Read full article on original website
Related
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'
Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
Trisha Yearwood Owns The Stage In Dazzling Sparkling Jumpsuit
Despite not being active in the music scene, Trisha Yearwood makes sure whenever she makes her rare appearances, she does so with the panache needed to cement her love in the mind of her fans. Her music lovers couldn’t get enough of fashion style while singing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on stage during his US stadium tour in Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miranda Lambert Announced as Headliner for 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Miranda Lambert will be co-headlining the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. The ACM Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced act Morgan Wallen as two-of-the-four main performers. Lambert headlined the third Pepsi Gulf Coast Jams in 2015 alongside Keith Urban. “We’ve been working like crazy to get her back...
Miranda Lambert Had To Move “Mama’s Broken Heart” To The End Of Her Set Because Girls Kept Fighting Through The Show
Miranda Lambert always brings it at her live shows…. And apparently, so do her fans. She sat down for a recent feature with Cowboys & Indians magazine, and talked a little bit about the order of her concerts and how she plans to translate that to her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which kicks off at the end of this month.
Dolly Parton Revealed Why Miranda Lambert Is Her ‘Soul Sister’
Dolly Parton revealed she and Miranda Lambert became "soul sisters" after a memorable first encounter between the two country music icons.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Vince Gill to Be Honored With New Special, ‘CMT Giants’ – “This is In My Heart, It’s What I Was Meant to Do.”
Earlier this week Vince Gill and a host of his friends, family and admirers came out to Nashville’s Fischer Center for the taping of the latest installment of CMT’s Giants series. Gill’s sprawling legacy was put into perspective with career-spanning tributes from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, and Maren Morris, among others.
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Little Big Town Passed on This Country Hit + Nope, They’re Not Mad About It – Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Chris Stapleton Tributes Vince Gill With Stunning ‘Whenever You Come Around’ Cover [Watch]
Chris Stapleton was among the many artists who hit the stage to honor Vince Gill during a recent taping of a CMT Giants episode. The country superstar paid musical tribute to his friend and musical hero with a scorching performance of Gill's classic ballad, "Whenever You Come Around." Stapleton prefaced...
Luke Combs Debuts Unreleased Song He Wrote Yesterday: “Thought Y’all Might
Sounds like Luke Combs has another hit on his hands. It’s been over a month and a half since Combs dropped his fourth studio album, Growin’ Up. The album is a great display of his growth as both a man and an artist, as he mostly strayed away from the good timin’ beer drinkin’ songs, focusing more on deep reflection over his country music career thus far, along with being a married man.
talentrecap.com
Morgan Myles Turns Four Chairs in Early ‘The Voice’ Audition
The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, and the show has released a Blind Audition from singer Morgan Myles to get us excited. Morgan turned all four chairs and even inspired new coach Camila Cabello to use her block on Gwen Stefani. Morgan Myles Auditions for ‘The Voice’ Season 22...
Comments / 0