Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 DAYS AGO