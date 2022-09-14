Read full article on original website
Related
ocolly.com
Sidebar: Gunnar Gundy rises over nerves, scores first touchdown
Gunnar Gundy took the snap, scanned the field and analyzed the defensive coverage as music from the sound system inside Boone Pickens Stadium blared down toward the field. The former walk-on hadn’t thrown a passing touchdown since 2019 — his senior year at Stillwater. Until OSU’s 63-7 home...
ocolly.com
Fresh Face: Gunning for the win- Gunnar Gundy steps up
Redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy had never thrown a pass in his collegiate career before Oklahoma State’s game Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In OSU's 63-7 win, he threw more passes than OSU quarterbacks Spencer Sander and Garrett Rangel combined. Gundy stepped in for the Cowboys at the start of...
ocolly.com
Headset check: Early fireworks spark OSU's offense
The Cowboy offense was having their way with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff defense early on in the game. Following a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Sanders to wide receiver Braydon Johnson, the Cowboys were up 28-0, and it was still only the first quarter. As Bullet galloped across the field and fans were getting ready to jingle their keys, Tanner Brown and the Oklahoma State special teams had a trick up their sleeves: a squib kick.
ocolly.com
Cowboys roll Golden Lions in big win
No.8 Oklahoma State dominated Arkansas Pine-Bluff Saturday, and its dominance resulted in a 63-7 win. The Cowboys struck first, taking a 7-0 lead 38 seconds into the game following a touchdown catch by Braydon Johnson. OSU's offense was helped out by the special team unit, who returned a blocked punt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocolly.com
Uniform Check: Gray jerseys take center stage against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Gray may be a gloomy color, but the Cowboys had much to be excited about on Saturday. OSU hosted Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a blowout win on Saturday. For the game, the Cowboys came out wearing black helmets bolstering the Phantom Pete logo, gray jerseys, and black pants. This combo has only seen the light of day a few times, as the last time the Pokes wore the kit was in a win against Iowa State in 2020. The Cowboys are now 3-0 in the modern uniform era wearing these colors.
ocolly.com
The one: Riley’s legacy at OSU reigns supreme
Andrea Riley stood smaller than expected on the hardwood for then Baylor's Jhasmin Player. The 5-foot-5 frame of Riley never got in her way of torching opposing defenses and it never stopped her from becoming legendary. On Friday, Riley, a former OSU women’s basketball player who holds numerous program records...
ocolly.com
Surprise of the Game: Special teams steal show from Sanders
On a beautiful Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys stomped the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 63-7. The surprise of the game was definitely how aggressive the special teams unit was. Many Cowboy fans were aware of quarterback Spencer Sanders' and the high-flying...
ocolly.com
Report Card: Bullet, offense strong in blowout
The Oklahoma State Cowboys took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a 63-7 contest on Saturday night. Here is the report card for the third game of the season:. Three quarterbacks took snaps for the Cowboys on Saturday. Spencer Sanders started the game for the Cowboys. Sanders completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Halfway through the second quarter, Gunnar Gundy came out under center for the Cowboys. Gundy completed 12 of 20 passes for 128 passing yards and 2 touchdowns along with 1 interception. Garret Rangel came out for the Cowboys in the 4th quarter, throwing two incompletions.
RELATED PEOPLE
ocolly.com
3 stars of the game: Gordon leads running attack
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a strong victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, the Cowboys ended the game with a final score of 63-7. Here are the three stars of Saturday's game. Spencer Sanders. Sanders led the Cowboys to a strong victory on Saturday night. Despite only...
ocolly.com
How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Oklahoma State: Time, TV, streaming info
Oklahoma State welcomes FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ can do so via a subscription to ESPN+ here. Here’s what you need to know:. What: Oklahoma State...
Comments / 0