Brent Venables praises Oklahoma efficiency after Sooners' rout of rival Nebraska
Oklahoma is 3-0 after the Sooners blasted former conference rival Nebraska, 49-14, in Lincoln on Saturday. Oklahoma went down 7-0 but responded with 49 consecutive points in a game the Sooners dominated in all three phases. Oklahoma, led by first-year coach Brent Venables entered the weekend ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 rankings and lived up to the billing as it had its way against a Nebraska squad playing its first game under interim coach Mickey Joseph after the Huskers fired Scott Frost.
No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12
Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
Iowa State off to best start in 10 years, Cyclones roll 43-10 at home
Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones came into Saturday 2-0, after ISU knocked off in-state rival Iowa for the first time in Campbell’s tenure. With the Cyclones looking to begin conference play 3-0 for the first time since 2012, Ohio was in town looking for an upset. When all was said and done, Iowa State took care of business, en route to a 43-10 victory and the best start to a season in 10 years' time.
