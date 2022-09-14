Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones came into Saturday 2-0, after ISU knocked off in-state rival Iowa for the first time in Campbell’s tenure. With the Cyclones looking to begin conference play 3-0 for the first time since 2012, Ohio was in town looking for an upset. When all was said and done, Iowa State took care of business, en route to a 43-10 victory and the best start to a season in 10 years' time.

AMES, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO