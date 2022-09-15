ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers

While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AthlonSports.com

Kansas City Chiefs Announce 7 Players Will Be 'Inactive' For Tonight's Week 2 Game

Just moments from now, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the rival Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes and Co. won't be at full strength. Kansas City has announced that seven players will be "inactive" for tonight's AFC West battle on Prime Video. That list includes: running back Ronald Jones, kicker Harrison Butker, quarterback Shane Buechele, linebacker Jack Cochrane, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive end Malik Herring.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, MO

