NHL

Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing

For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pastrnak Wants Contract Extension With Bruins

When a team drafts a player like David Pastrnak , it’s expected that they’ll want to sign him to a long-term contract extension to remain with the team throughout the entirety of his career. For the Boston Bruins, this is the case and it stands to reason as Pastrnak has scored 240 goals and 504 points through his first 510 regular season games, as well as 30 goals and 74 points in his first 70 playoff games.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Evander Kane, Sharks reach verbal agreement in settlement talks

One of the oddities of this NHL offseason was the cloud of a grievance hanging over Evander Kane, the San Jose Sharks, and the Edmonton Oilers. Kane had filed for wrongful termination of his previous contract with the Sharks, while the Oilers had signed him anyway, with the hope that things could be settled and Kane could continue to play in Edmonton.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

ClutchPoints

‘Sums up our season’: Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Red Sox after brutal loss to Yankees

The 2022 season just hasn’t worked out great for manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. Only a season after finishing 92-70 and even making it as far as the American League Championship Series where they pushed the Houston Astros to six games, the Red Sox are stuck at the bottom of the ever-competitive AL East with a 69-74 record. It’s only gotten worse for the Red Sox, as they recently lost to longtime rivals New York Yankees in a quick two-game set, but it was in how they lost that’s gonna break the hearts of Cora and Red Sox fans alike.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Ottawa Senators

The Senators had high expectations going into 2021-22, or at least high by their standards. After a strong second half to the 2020-21 season, many expected the team to start making some noise and contend for a playoff spot. That went out the window right away, as they lost 16 of their first 20 games of the season and struggled to come back from that.
NHL
ClutchPoints

David Pastrnak opens up about desire to remain in Bruins

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak is heading into a contract year in 2022. If he has it his way, this year won’t be his last in a Bruins sweater. Pastrnak’s six-year, $40 million contract signed in 2017 expires after this season. And the forward spoke with reporters on Friday regarding his status with the Bruins.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Have No Good Reason to Trade Edmundson

Just two seasons since being acquired by the Montreal Canadiens, defenseman Joel Edmundson has probably been safe from being traded up until this point. Now that he’s been named an alternate captain to start 2022-23, forget about it. The shutdown defenseman’s not going anywhere. Edmundson vs. Toffoli. True,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Won’t Rush to Sign UFAs O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev

The St. Louis Blues understand how important the leaders and top offensive players are to their roster, but the team is taking a different approach than many other NHL clubs have this offseason. While the Vancouver Canucks locked up J.T. Miller and the Calgary Flames inked Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year contract, the Blues aren’t rushing to sign names like Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ivan Barbashev.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Sharks Could Be Preparing for a Reunion with Joe Thornton

This year is going to be a transitional year for the San Jose Sharks. Since the 2021-22 campaign ended, a lot has changed. First, Patrick Marleau announced his retirement and earned a jersey retirement ceremony. Next, Mike Grier and David Quinn joined the squad as general manager and head coach, and finally, Brent Burns and Adin Hill were shipped out of San Jose. However, with all of the changes facing the team, one interesting commonality may be returning: Joe Thornton.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues. and the Montreal Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Lue Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their players who are entering the final year of their contracts and will be UFAs: “O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev, Mikkola, these guys are all going to be UFA’s. Right now, we’re going to just let the season play itself out, have these guys play.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Sharks and Evander Kane have reportedly settled their legal battle

It looks like we’ve finally reached the end of Evander Kane vs. the San Jose Sharks saga. According to Frank Seravalli, the Sharks and Kane have reached a settlement on the grievance that the player had filed that the team had wrongfully terminated his contract. Seravalli went on to add that the Sharks will make a one-time payment to Kane and that it’ll be applied to last year’s salary cap.
SAN JOSE, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox To Select Frank German

The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blake Wheeler no longer captain of Winnipeg Jets

There have been rumors all offseason about big potential trades the Winnipeg Jets could make to change the dynamic of the team, and yet now with a few weeks to go before the season begins, not much has changed. Today, however, the team did announce some interesting news regarding their...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: MacKenzie Weegar and Nathan MacKinnon

Eric Francis: Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on contract extension talks with the Calgary Flames: “We’re trying to get something done and hopefully we’ll get something done soon.”. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on MacKenzie Weegar, who has a year left on his contract, and is...
NHL
Yardbarker

