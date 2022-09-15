Read full article on original website
Related
Measures to save homeowners insurance will take time
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is the only state that borders both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico . You're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of salt water. Since 1851, 41% of all hurricanes have hit. Florida. . Floridians pay roughly three...
Letters: Protect seniors from uncontrolled premium increases
This is the time of year when the insured get advised of premium increases for the upcoming year. I was advised that my Medigap policy premium will increase more than 50%. Unfortunately, unlike for most other health insurance policies,. Indiana. does not require insurers to offer guarantee issue Medigap policies...
InsureScan Launches Alabama-Based General Agency, Secures Carrier Partnership
Automobile policies being underwritten through General Agent agreement with Buckle. /PRNewswire/ -- InsureScan is proud to launch its first automobile insurance program in the. . InsureScan's mobile platform allows Agents to quote and bind policies faster and easier. InsureScan developed the world's first patented software to quote and bind policies in under 2 minutes. Rather than manually entering repetitive data, agents can focus on building customer relationships and increasing sales.
The cost of raising a child continues to rise. Here’s the US average.
Centre Daily Times (State College, PA) Sep. 15—Pennsylvania parents find themselves in the middle of the pack when it comes to the cost of raising a young child. LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, crunched the numbers for all 50 states and the. District of Columbia. and ranked. Pennsylvania. as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allstate auto insurance rates jump 14% in Illinois. State Farm is up more than 8%. Both companies say inflation is to blame. [Chicago Tribune]
Allstate raised auto insurance rates by 14% in Illinois last month, dramatically outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. wasn’t far behind, increasing rates by more than 8% for. Illinois. drivers in August. The Allstate premium increase, announced Thursday, averaged about 3.2% across the. U.S. , according to...
Virginia probes improper use of mental health crisis service
Culpeper Star-Exponent (VA) Virginia's Medicaid program has begun a potential fraud investigation into allegedly improper use of a program for stabilizing people in mental health crisis, with its focus on a relatively small number of providers in Henrico County and other parts of central Virginia. An audit of the community...
Forge Consulting threatens suit against Murdaugh, Bank of America
Savannah Morning News (GA) Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC said today that they're preparing to take legal action against disbarred. In a public statement released Monday, Forge's representatives say this action is in response to the "serious harm Murdaugh and. Bank of America. have done to the financial firm's business...
LAW・
Grant helps Hoosiers with health insurance
Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, IN) Cass County residents in the market for health insurance gained options for navigating the healthcare system last week after. Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana Inc. (ASPIN) received. $1.6 million. in grant funding from the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. . ASPIN. is a nonprofit behavioral health...
RELATED PEOPLE
Southern California woman used prisoners' names to steal $515,000 in pandemic aid, feds say
A Victorville woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing more than $500,000 in pandemic unemployment relief by impersonating people incarcerated in California's state prisons, federal authorities said. From June to August 2020, Hernandez filed fraudulent applications for pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits with the…. This article is available to INNsider...
Future Coverage of Preventive Services without Cost Sharing Uncertain after Texas Judge's Ruling
A federal judge in Texas has ruled that members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. (USPSTF) are unconstitutionally appointed, putting in jeopardy patient access and affordability of preventive services currently recommended by the USPSTF, including colorectal cancer screening. The decision is the outcome of a suit filed by six...
Poll: 62% of South Dakota Voters Support Amendment D/Medicaid Expansion
Defeating Amendment C in June protected democracy and healthy majority rule from the predations of Jon Hansen, Lee Schoenbeck, and their dissembling corporate overlords. But even if it had passed, Amendment C might not have been enough to stop Amendment D, the Medicaid expansion that Schoenbeck is desperate to block. The American Cancer Society, one of the big organizations backing…
‘A real slap in the face’: Illinois retiree health insurance plan finalized
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- "I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers," retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday's news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It's an outcome seniors in Champaign and surrounding counties feared for months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insurers don't have to pay for Highway 99 tunnel delays, WA Supreme Court rules
Sep. 15—Insurance companies don't have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn't use the new. tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha's stall during construction, the. Washington State Supreme Court. has ruled. In a unanimous decision released Thursday morning, the justices rejected the state's...
Former Washington State Employment Security Department worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft
Worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft. Hired to help with the pandemic overload, he committed fraud and demanded kickbacks for pushing through fraudulent claims. Tacoma. -- A former employee of. Washington State's. Employment Security Department. (ESD) was sentenced today in. U.S....
State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion
WDAF-TV (Kansas City, MO) TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a. increase in the company's capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop...
Centene's Texas Subsidiary Announces Successful Reprocurement of Foster Care Contract
ST. LOUIS , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today that its. , will continue to provide children and youth in foster care with healthcare coverage through the STAR Health Medicaid program. A new six-year contract was awarded to Superior by the. Texas Health and Human...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CDPHP Announces High Quality Ratings, Exciting New Benefits for 2023
Albany, N.Y. , Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again this year, CDPHP has some of the top-rated commercial health plans in. , according to recent NCQA’s Health Plan Ratings. CDPHP plans are also among the highest-rated health plans in the nation. “I’m thrilled that CDPHP has yet...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0