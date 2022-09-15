ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

InsureScan Launches Alabama-Based General Agency, Secures Carrier Partnership

Automobile policies being underwritten through General Agent agreement with Buckle. /PRNewswire/ -- InsureScan is proud to launch its first automobile insurance program in the. . InsureScan's mobile platform allows Agents to quote and bind policies faster and easier. InsureScan developed the world's first patented software to quote and bind policies in under 2 minutes. Rather than manually entering repetitive data, agents can focus on building customer relationships and increasing sales.
Allstate auto insurance rates jump 14% in Illinois. State Farm is up more than 8%. Both companies say inflation is to blame. [Chicago Tribune]

Allstate raised auto insurance rates by 14% in Illinois last month, dramatically outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. wasn’t far behind, increasing rates by more than 8% for. Illinois. drivers in August. The Allstate premium increase, announced Thursday, averaged about 3.2% across the. U.S. , according to...
Forge Consulting threatens suit against Murdaugh, Bank of America

Savannah Morning News (GA) Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC said today that they're preparing to take legal action against disbarred. In a public statement released Monday, Forge's representatives say this action is in response to the "serious harm Murdaugh and. Bank of America. have done to the financial firm's business...
Grant helps Hoosiers with health insurance

Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, IN) Cass County residents in the market for health insurance gained options for navigating the healthcare system last week after. Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana Inc. (ASPIN) received. $1.6 million. in grant funding from the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. . ASPIN. is a nonprofit behavioral health...
Southern California woman used prisoners' names to steal $515,000 in pandemic aid, feds say

A Victorville woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing more than $500,000 in pandemic unemployment relief by impersonating people incarcerated in California's state prisons, federal authorities said. From June to August 2020, Hernandez filed fraudulent applications for pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits with the…. This article is available to INNsider...
Poll: 62% of South Dakota Voters Support Amendment D/Medicaid Expansion

Defeating Amendment C in June protected democracy and healthy majority rule from the predations of Jon Hansen, Lee Schoenbeck, and their dissembling corporate overlords. But even if it had passed, Amendment C might not have been enough to stop Amendment D, the Medicaid expansion that Schoenbeck is desperate to block. The American Cancer Society, one of the big organizations backing…
‘A real slap in the face’: Illinois retiree health insurance plan finalized

KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- "I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers," retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday's news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It's an outcome seniors in Champaign and surrounding counties feared for months.
Former Washington State Employment Security Department worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft

Worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft. Hired to help with the pandemic overload, he committed fraud and demanded kickbacks for pushing through fraudulent claims. Tacoma. -- A former employee of. Washington State's. Employment Security Department. (ESD) was sentenced today in. U.S....
State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion

WDAF-TV (Kansas City, MO) TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a. increase in the company's capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop...
Community Policy