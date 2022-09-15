ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

‘A real slap in the face’: Illinois retiree health insurance plan finalized

KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- "I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers," retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday's news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It's an outcome seniors in Champaign and surrounding counties feared for months.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Grant helps Hoosiers with health insurance

Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, IN) Cass County residents in the market for health insurance gained options for navigating the healthcare system last week after. Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana Inc. (ASPIN) received. $1.6 million. in grant funding from the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. . ASPIN. is a nonprofit behavioral health...
CASS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
InsuranceNewsNet

Regulator cuts hospital insurance rate increases

Addison County Independent (VT) The Green Mountain Care Board trimmed commercial insurance rate increases at two. hospitals Monday, drawing a sharp response from the state's largest hospital operator. Earlier this summer, the. University of Vermont Health Network. (UVMHN) requested a slate of commercial insurance rate increases — effectively, seeking to...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centene#Medicare#Health And Human Services#Health Security#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#Louis#Cnc#Superior Healthplan#The Star Health Medicaid#Star Health#Texas Hhsc#The Health Passport#The Turning Point Program
InsuranceNewsNet

Allstate auto insurance rates jump 14% in Illinois. State Farm is up more than 8%. Both companies say inflation is to blame. [Chicago Tribune]

Allstate raised auto insurance rates by 14% in Illinois last month, dramatically outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. wasn’t far behind, increasing rates by more than 8% for. Illinois. drivers in August. The Allstate premium increase, announced Thursday, averaged about 3.2% across the. U.S. , according to...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion

WDAF-TV (Kansas City, MO) TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a. increase in the company's capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop...
KANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Forge Consulting threatens suit against Murdaugh, Bank of America

Savannah Morning News (GA) Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC said today that they're preparing to take legal action against disbarred. In a public statement released Monday, Forge's representatives say this action is in response to the "serious harm Murdaugh and. Bank of America. have done to the financial firm's business...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
NYSE
News Break
Politics
InsuranceNewsNet

Poll: 62% of South Dakota Voters Support Amendment D/Medicaid Expansion

Defeating Amendment C in June protected democracy and healthy majority rule from the predations of Jon Hansen, Lee Schoenbeck, and their dissembling corporate overlords. But even if it had passed, Amendment C might not have been enough to stop Amendment D, the Medicaid expansion that Schoenbeck is desperate to block. The American Cancer Society, one of the big organizations backing…
ELECTIONS
InsuranceNewsNet

Policy Matters Ohio: New census data show Ohio lags most states in median income and childhood poverty

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) COLUMBUS, Ohio , Sept. 16 (TNSres) -- Policy Matters Ohio, a nonpartisan policy research institute, issued the following news release on. (ACS), which provides state and local estimates on income, poverty, housing, and health insurance coverage, and the well-being of people nationwide. Today's data release covers 2021.
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Former Washington State Employment Security Department worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft

Worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft. Hired to help with the pandemic overload, he committed fraud and demanded kickbacks for pushing through fraudulent claims. Tacoma. -- A former employee of. Washington State's. Employment Security Department. (ESD) was sentenced today in. U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Southern California woman used prisoners' names to steal $515,000 in pandemic aid, feds say

A Victorville woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing more than $500,000 in pandemic unemployment relief by impersonating people incarcerated in California's state prisons, federal authorities said. From June to August 2020, Hernandez filed fraudulent applications for pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits with the…. This article is available to INNsider...
VICTORVILLE, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy