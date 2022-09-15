Read full article on original website
‘A real slap in the face’: Illinois retiree health insurance plan finalized
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- "I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers," retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday's news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It's an outcome seniors in Champaign and surrounding counties feared for months.
Grant helps Hoosiers with health insurance
Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, IN) Cass County residents in the market for health insurance gained options for navigating the healthcare system last week after. Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana Inc. (ASPIN) received. $1.6 million. in grant funding from the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. . ASPIN. is a nonprofit behavioral health...
Future Coverage of Preventive Services without Cost Sharing Uncertain after Texas Judge's Ruling
A federal judge in Texas has ruled that members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. (USPSTF) are unconstitutionally appointed, putting in jeopardy patient access and affordability of preventive services currently recommended by the USPSTF, including colorectal cancer screening. The decision is the outcome of a suit filed by six...
Missouri Medicaid application backlog 'no more,' says social services director
St. Louis Post-Dispatch (MO) Sep. 14—JEFFERSON CITY — The director of the state agency overseeing Medicaid says an application backlog that caught the federal government's attention has been eliminated. "I'm pleased to tell you today that that backlog is no more," Robert Knodell. , acting director of the.
Regulator cuts hospital insurance rate increases
Addison County Independent (VT) The Green Mountain Care Board trimmed commercial insurance rate increases at two. hospitals Monday, drawing a sharp response from the state's largest hospital operator. Earlier this summer, the. University of Vermont Health Network. (UVMHN) requested a slate of commercial insurance rate increases — effectively, seeking to...
Measures to save homeowners insurance will take time
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is the only state that borders both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico . You're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of salt water. Since 1851, 41% of all hurricanes have hit. Florida. . Floridians pay roughly three...
CDPHP Announces High Quality Ratings, Exciting New Benefits for 2023
Albany, N.Y. , Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again this year, CDPHP has some of the top-rated commercial health plans in. , according to recent NCQA’s Health Plan Ratings. CDPHP plans are also among the highest-rated health plans in the nation. “I’m thrilled that CDPHP has yet...
The cost of raising a child continues to rise. Here’s the US average.
Centre Daily Times (State College, PA) Sep. 15—Pennsylvania parents find themselves in the middle of the pack when it comes to the cost of raising a young child. LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, crunched the numbers for all 50 states and the. District of Columbia. and ranked. Pennsylvania. as...
Allstate auto insurance rates jump 14% in Illinois. State Farm is up more than 8%. Both companies say inflation is to blame. [Chicago Tribune]
Allstate raised auto insurance rates by 14% in Illinois last month, dramatically outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. wasn’t far behind, increasing rates by more than 8% for. Illinois. drivers in August. The Allstate premium increase, announced Thursday, averaged about 3.2% across the. U.S. , according to...
Virginia probes improper use of mental health crisis service
Culpeper Star-Exponent (VA) Virginia's Medicaid program has begun a potential fraud investigation into allegedly improper use of a program for stabilizing people in mental health crisis, with its focus on a relatively small number of providers in Henrico County and other parts of central Virginia. An audit of the community...
State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion
WDAF-TV (Kansas City, MO) TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a. increase in the company's capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop...
Forge Consulting threatens suit against Murdaugh, Bank of America
Savannah Morning News (GA) Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC said today that they're preparing to take legal action against disbarred. In a public statement released Monday, Forge's representatives say this action is in response to the "serious harm Murdaugh and. Bank of America. have done to the financial firm's business...
Poll: 62% of South Dakota Voters Support Amendment D/Medicaid Expansion
Defeating Amendment C in June protected democracy and healthy majority rule from the predations of Jon Hansen, Lee Schoenbeck, and their dissembling corporate overlords. But even if it had passed, Amendment C might not have been enough to stop Amendment D, the Medicaid expansion that Schoenbeck is desperate to block. The American Cancer Society, one of the big organizations backing…
Policy Matters Ohio: New census data show Ohio lags most states in median income and childhood poverty
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) COLUMBUS, Ohio , Sept. 16 (TNSres) -- Policy Matters Ohio, a nonpartisan policy research institute, issued the following news release on. (ACS), which provides state and local estimates on income, poverty, housing, and health insurance coverage, and the well-being of people nationwide. Today's data release covers 2021.
Attacking ratings model doesn’t help insurance crisis | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]
Florida already has a property insurance crisis. Why would want to make it even worse?. running for office might do. -based insurance companies based on their ability to pay claims after hurricanes. Fannie Mae. and. Freddie Mac. , the huge government-backed mortgage lenders, recognize only insurers with the highest possible...
Insurers don't have to pay for Highway 99 tunnel delays, WA Supreme Court rules
Sep. 15—Insurance companies don't have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn't use the new. tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha's stall during construction, the. Washington State Supreme Court. has ruled. In a unanimous decision released Thursday morning, the justices rejected the state's...
Former Washington State Employment Security Department worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft
Worker sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, bribery, and aggravated identity theft. Hired to help with the pandemic overload, he committed fraud and demanded kickbacks for pushing through fraudulent claims. Tacoma. -- A former employee of. Washington State's. Employment Security Department. (ESD) was sentenced today in. U.S....
Southern California woman used prisoners' names to steal $515,000 in pandemic aid, feds say
A Victorville woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing more than $500,000 in pandemic unemployment relief by impersonating people incarcerated in California's state prisons, federal authorities said. From June to August 2020, Hernandez filed fraudulent applications for pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits with the…. This article is available to INNsider...
Tropical Storm Fiona forms, heads toward Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: See track
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic , becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. . However, the long-range forecast can change. No other disturbances were brewing in the. Gulf of Mexico. or. Atlantic. early Thursday. Here's what we know about...
