Research from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Provide New Insights into Cardiovascular Diseases and Conditions (Association Between Medicare Program Type and Health Care Access, Acute Care Utilization, and Affordability Among Adults With …): Cardiovascular Diseases and Conditions

Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Data from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Update Knowledge in Dementia (Health insurance literacy and health services access barriers in Niemann-Pick disease: the patient and caregiver voice): Neurodegenerative Diseases and Conditions – Dementia
-- Research findings on dementia are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Major challenges to health care access include low health insurance literacy, prohibitive costs, and insurance barriers. Niemann-Pick disease (NPD), comprising acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) and Niemann-Pick type C (NPC), is a group of rare, autosomal recessive, highly heterogeneous, neurovisceral, life-threatening, relentlessly progressive lysosomal disorders. Patients experience debilitating systemic and neurological symptoms and substantial emotional and financial stress.”
natureworldnews.com
Old Adults Who Contracted COVID-19 Are at Risk of Developing Alzheimer's Disease [Research]
The risk of developing Alzheimer's disease is found in older people who contracted COVID-19, a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease pointed out. Experts said Alzheimer's is a severe and challenging disease that must be closely monitored, especially since many became infected with COVID-19. According to the study...
Introducing: CoverWell by InjectSure® New, Pre-Procedure Insurance for Spa, Wellness, Beauty & Medical Spa Facilities Available in All 50 States
CoverWell by InjectSure®, the wellness, spa and beauty industries' first ever per-treatment insurance, was officially launched at the recent. . This revolutionary pay-per-procedure insurance protects the client, the business and its licensed practitioners against the inherent risks of common cosmetic and wellness procedures not covered by health, general liability and malpractice insurance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People with rheumatoid arthritis, other autoimmune diseases may face greater risks after heart attack
After having a heart attack, people with autoimmune disease are more likely than others to die or experience further serious heart problems, including a second heart attack, new research finds. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, helps fill a gap in what's known about...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
scitechdaily.com
Popular Medicines Including Ibuprofen Have Been Linked to Heart Failure in Diabetics
Researchers discover new side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. According to a study presented at ESC Congress 2022, short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is linked to a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in individuals with type 2 diabetes. NSAIDs are the most common form of anti-inflammatory medication. The...
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
pharmacytimes.com
Vaccination Coverage in Patients With Diabetes
Hospitalization and interprofessional team management, particularly the involvement of a pharmacist, are essential in vaccination coverage for patients with diabetes. Preventive care is vital for the diabetic patient population. Currently, 37.3 million people in the United States have diabetes and 96 million people over 18 years of age have prediabetes.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
MedicalXpress
New study suggests ketamine may be an effective treatment for children with ADNP syndrome
Results of a small, but unique research study, led by researchers from the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at Mount Sinai and published online in Human Genetics and Genomic Advances, suggest that low-dose ketamine is generally safe, well-tolerated and effective to treat clinical symptoms in children diagnosed with ADNP syndrome (also known as Helsmoortel-VanDerAa syndrome), a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the activity dependent neuroprotective protein (ADNP) gene.
Study Results from National University of Colombia Provide New Insights into COVID-19 (Health Insurance Scheme: Main Contributor To Inequalities In Covid-19 Mortality In Colombia): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in Coronavirus - COVID-19. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To quantify socioeconomic inequalities in COVID-19 mortality in. Colombia. and to assess the extent to which type of health insurance, comorbidity burden, area of residence, and ethnicity account...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Investigational dose of oral interferon-free treatment can cure hepatitis C in children
A study that evaluated an investigational dosage of once-daily ledipasvir 45 mg/sofosbuvir 200 mg (LDV/SOF) in children aged six to 11 years infected with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), found that 99% of children (n=89/90) had undetectable levels of HCV-RNA 12 weeks after treatment. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also showed that the fixed-dose combination of LDV/SOF was well-tolerated, and no patients experienced a serious adverse event considered related to the study drug.
Recent Studies from Nanjing Medical University Add New Data to Assisted Reproductive Technology (Feasibility analysis of incorporating infertility into medical insurance in China): Technology – Assisted Reproductive Technology
-- Researchers detail new data in assisted reproductive technology. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In recent years, the incidence of infertility has been increasing gradually, while the natural rate of population growth is declining or even at zero growth. China. is observed...
Future Coverage of Preventive Services without Cost Sharing Uncertain after Texas Judge's Ruling
A federal judge in Texas has ruled that members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. (USPSTF) are unconstitutionally appointed, putting in jeopardy patient access and affordability of preventive services currently recommended by the USPSTF, including colorectal cancer screening. The decision is the outcome of a suit filed by six...
ajmc.com
Phase 2 Study Finds Litifilimab Improves Joint Arthritis in SLE
New data show litifilimab outperformed placebo in patients with active arthritis and skin manifestations due to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Antibody binding of blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) appears to spark an improvement in arthritis in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but further research is needed to better understand the therapy’s safety and efficacy.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0