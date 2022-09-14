Read full article on original website
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
Devils Fall to Sabres in Buffalo | GAME STORY
Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't have the same last-minute heroics from their first game on Friday night. There were, however, some standout performances from two players who are trying to make an impression on the Devils management and coaching staff who have had watchful eyes over the group over the last few days.
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
For Holtz, Patience is Key | FEATURE
Alexander Holtz has patiently developed his game in the hopes of taking it to the next level. Holtz scored two goals, the game-tying and overtime game-winner, Friday night against Montreal. Holtz showed professionalism while embracing his personal development at the AHL level last season. Holtz worked over the summer on...
After Breakout Year, Holmström Excited for Normal Year
Simon Holmström is looking to take next step after setting career-highs in third season in Bridgeport. Saturday morning was another routine rookie camp practice for Simon Holmström. The Islanders 2019 first-round pick was on the ice at 8:30 a.m. skating with the rest of his campmates, taking pointers...
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
The Edmonton Oilers Rookies continue their Young Stars Classic schedule with a neutral ground Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre. You can stream the game live on EdmontonOilers.com beginning at 8:30pm MT. Check back later in the afternoon following morning media avails...
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
Iskhakov Returns to North America Ahead of First Isles Training Camp
Ruslan Iskhakov has spent the past two seasons playing professionally in Finland and Germany. Ruslan Iskhakov has returned to North America. The 2018 second-round pick (43rd overall), spent the past two seasons overseas, but is back stateside after inking a two-year, entry-level contract in the spring. The small, but shifty...
SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC
Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
Keller healthy, expects to play in Coyotes' season opener
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Clayton Keller said he expects to be ready to play in the Arizona Coyotes' season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13, but the forward doesn't yet know if he will participate when training camp opens on Sept. 22. "We'll see. That's the goal right now,"...
Smith talks additions, Senators playoff chances in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason edition, we feature Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith. D.J. Smith can't wait for the start of training camp...
Nill on Robertson contract talks, Stars offseason, the future and more
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Jim Nill is starting his 10th season as Stars general manager, and just signed a one-year contract extension that takes him through the 2023-24 season. The 64-year-old is a former player who served as a scout in Ottawa and Detroit, and he's been in a front-office role with Detroit and Dallas for almost three decades. Nill helped the Stars go through a transition this offseason as he hired Pete DeBoer as head coach and bid adieu to some veteran players. He is now trying to help the Stars transition to a younger lineup and a new coaching staff and said he is excited about that process.
'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'
PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
Dufour Looking to Build Off Dream Season
After a QMJHL MVP, Memorial Cup and WJC gold, William Dufour is excited for his first Islanders training camp. William Dufour had the 2021-22 season most players dream about. In one year, he won the Memorial Cup, the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy for the Memorial Cup most valuable player, the Michel Briere Trophy for the QMJHL most valuable player and gold at World Juniors with Team Canada. Now, he's taking the next step in his hockey career at his first NHL camp.
MacKinnon sets goal to sign new contract with Avalanche prior to season
LAS VEGAS -- Nathan MacKinnon's goal is to sign a new contract with the Colorado Avalanche as soon as possible and play the rest of his NHL career with the team that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. MacKinnon is entering the final season of...
Canadiens season preview: Goaltending, Suzuki as captain keys
Coping without injured Price among challenges of coach St. Louis entering first full season. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Bongiovanni eager to begin Young Stars Classic
"I'm really excited about our team and what we have to bring to the table." Travel days like the one Wyatt Bongiovanni and his fellow Winnipeg Jets prospects went through on Thursday are worth every bit of the experience the Young Stars Classic brings. The 23-year-old forward has seen far...
Dumais shows his skill with two goals in first game in CBJ jersey
Third-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft is no stranger to putting up big numbers. Jordan Dumais is no stranger to putting the puck in the net. The diminutive but highly skilled winger had 39 goals, not to mention 109 total points, a year ago with Halifax of the QMJHL, one of the top junior leagues in Canada. Two years before that, Dumais had 47 goals in 52 games with his AAA team, Selects Academy in Connecticut, one of the top programs for youth hockey in the country with such players as CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke among its alumni.
