TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Jim Nill is starting his 10th season as Stars general manager, and just signed a one-year contract extension that takes him through the 2023-24 season. The 64-year-old is a former player who served as a scout in Ottawa and Detroit, and he's been in a front-office role with Detroit and Dallas for almost three decades. Nill helped the Stars go through a transition this offseason as he hired Pete DeBoer as head coach and bid adieu to some veteran players. He is now trying to help the Stars transition to a younger lineup and a new coaching staff and said he is excited about that process.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO