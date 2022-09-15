Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
curetoday.com
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
Healthline
Melanoma: New Potential Treatment Using Immune Cells is Announced
Researchers say a new type of therapy using immune cells showed promise in a clinical trial in treating melanoma. The potential treatment, known as TIL therapy, encourages immune cells to multiply as opposed to strengthening them. Experts say they hope this latest research will encourage federal regulators to approve TIL...
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia and bacterial pneumonia patients differ in a second hit immune response model
Secondary infections have been shown to complicate the clinical course and worsen the outcome of critically ill patients. Severe Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be accompanied by a pronounced cytokine release, and immune competence of these patients towards most pathogenic antigens remains uncompromised early in the disease. Patients with bacterial sepsis also exhibit excessive cytokine release with systemic hyper-inflammation, however, typicallyÂ followed by an anti-inflammatory phase, causing immune paralysis. In a second hit immune response model, leukocyte activation capacity of severely ill patients with pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 or by bacteria were compared upon ICU admission and at days 4 and 7 of the ICU stay. Blood cell countÂ andÂ release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-2, IFNÎ³ and TNF were assessed after whole-blood incubation with the potent immune stimulus pokeweed mitogen (PWM). For comparison, patients with bacterial sepsis not originating from pneumonia, and healthy volunteers were included. Lymphopenia and granulocytosis were less pronounced in COVID-19 patients compared to bacterial sepsis patients. After PWM stimulation, COVID-19 patients showed a reduced release of IFNÎ³, while IL-2 levels were found similar and TNF levels were increased compared to healthy controls. Interestingly, concentrations of all three cytokines were significantly higher in samples from COVID-19 patients compared to samples from patients with bacterial infection. This fundamental difference in immune competence during a second hit between COVID-19 and sepsis patients may have implications for the selection of immune suppressive or enhancing therapies in personalized medicine.
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant's latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
Nature.com
Impact of nutrition and physical activity on outcomes of hospital-acquired pneumonia
Frailty is an important risk factor for adverse health-related outcomes. It is classified into several phenotypes according to nutritional state and physical activity. In this context, we investigated whether frailty phenotypes were related to clinical outcome of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP). During the study period, a total of 526 patients were screened for HAP and 480 of whom were analyzed. The patients were divided into four groups according to physical inactivity and malnutrition: nutritional frailty (Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index [GNRI]"‰<"‰82 and Clinical Frailty Scale [CFS]"‰â‰¥"‰4), malnutrition (GNRI"‰<"‰82 and CFS"‰<"‰4), physical frailty (GNRI"‰â‰¥"‰82 and CFS"‰â‰¥"‰4), and normal (GNRI"‰â‰¥"‰82 and CFS"‰<"‰4). Among the phenotypes, physical frailty without malnutrition was the most common (39.4%), followed by nutritional frailty (30.2%), normal (20.6%), and malnutrition (9.8%). There was a significant difference in hospital survival and home discharge among the four phenotypes (p"‰="‰0.009), and the nutritional frailty group had the poorest in-hospital survival and home discharge (64.8% and 34.6%, respectively). In conclusion, there were differences in clinical outcomes according to the four phenotypes of HAP. Assessment of frailty phenotypes during hospitalization may improve outcomes through adequate nutrition and rehabilitation treatment of patients with HAP.
News-Medical.net
Minimally invasive procedure enables patients to be out of the hospital within a few days
Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
Healthline
Surgical Options for Pancreatic Cancer
The American Cancer Society estimates that about in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. Pancreatic cancer has a poorer outlook than many other types of cancer, but survival rates are continuing to increase as doctors learn how to best treat it. From 1975 to 2014, the 5-year relative survival rate increased from.
archyworldys.com
A US study confirms a high global increase in cancer in people under 50 years of age
Early-onset cancer, cancer that appears before the age of 50, has seen a dramatic increase worldwide since 1990. And the risk rises with each generation. This is the conclusion of a study carried out by scientists from the Harvard School of Public Health and its associated medical center, the Hospital Brigham and Women’s in Boston (USA), and published in the magazine “Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology”. The researchers point to the reduction in sleep time –especially in children–, the alteration of the microbiome and the increase in alcohol consumption, among other factors, as possible culprits of this global trend.
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma May Move Too Quickly to Biologics, Researchers Say
The retrospective claims database analysis looked at patients in the United States, where it is estimated that costs related to asthma are more than $80 billion annually. Two-thirds of patients with asthma who started biologic treatment had suboptimal adherence to their medications and one-third had mild disease, which researchers said are signs that they may have been escalated to biologics contrary to guidelines, according to a recent study.
Nature.com
Expression of phosphorylated ribosomal protein S6 in mesothelioma patients - correlation with clinico-pathological characteristics and outcome: results from the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP) Mesoscape project
Pleural mesothelioma (PM) is an aggressive malignancy with poor prognosis. Although histology and pathologic stage are important prognostic factors, better prognostic biomarkers are needed. The ribosomal protein S6 is a downstream target of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway involved in protein synthesis and cell proliferation. In previous studies, low phosphorylated S6 (pS6) immunoreactivity was significantly correlated with longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in PM patients. We aimed to correlate pS6 expression to clinical data in a large multi-centre PM cohort as part of the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP) Mesoscape project. Tissue Micro Arrays (TMAs) of PM were constructed and expression of pS6 was evaluated by a semi-quantitatively aggregate H-score. Expression results were correlated to patient characteristics as well as OS/PFS. pS6 IHC results of 364 patients from 9 centres, diagnosed between 1999 and 2017 were available. The primary histology of included tumours was epithelioid (70.3%), followed by biphasic (24.2%) and sarcomatoid (5.5%). TMAs included both treatment-naÃ¯ve and tumour tissue taken after induction chemotherapy. High pS6 expression (181 patients with H-score>1.41) was significantly associated with less complete resection. In the overall cohort, OS/PFS were not significantly different between pS6-low and pS6-high patients. In a subgroup analysis non-epithelioid (biphasic and sarcomatoid) patients with high pS6 expression showed a significantly shorter OS (p"‰<"‰0.001, 10.7 versus 16.9 months) and PFS (p"‰<"‰0.001, 6.2 versus 10.8 months). In subgroup analysis, in non-epithelioid PM patients high pS6 expression was associated with significantly shorter OS and PFS. These exploratory findings suggest a clinically relevant PI3K pathway activation in non-epithelioid PM which might lay the foundation for future targeted treatment strategies.
healio.com
Edge-to-edge valve repair may improve mortality in severe MR, cardiogenic shock
BOSTON — In a large registry analysis, transcatheter edge-to-edge mitral valve repair had a high rate of device success in patients with severe mitral regurgitation and cardiogenic shock. In addition, compared with device failure, device success with the mitral valve repair system (MitraClip, Abbott) was associated with reduced risk...
physiciansweekly.com
Cervical Cancer Patients Undergoing Surgical Treatment for Early-Stage Disease Are Protected by Preoperative Conization
The research was set out to determine whether or not pre-operative conization improved disease-free survival (DFS) in early-stage cervical cancer. This population-based cohort study used data from clinical cancer registries to assess the effect of conization prior to radical hysterectomy on the disease-free survival (DFS) of women diagnosed with International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) stage IA1-IB1 cervical cancer between January 2010 and December 2015. This study included 235 patients who met the inclusion criteria out of a total of 993 who had data available for analysis. The median time of observation was 5.4 years. About 48 recurrences (11.9%) were recorded throughout the study period. FIGO stage IB1 individuals were affected in all of these cases. Patients with FIGO IB1 tumors less than 2 cm were further analyzed and separated into 2 groups. Pre-operative conization was associated with a reduced rate of recurrence (P=0.007), with only 3(5.2%) recurrences in this group (CO) compared to 25 recurrences (21.0%) in the group without conization (NCO) preceding radical hysterectomy. DFS was calculated as 79.0% in NCO and 94.8% in CO (P=0.008). Conization remained a favorable prognostic factor for DFS after accounting for other prognostic variables (HR 0.27; 95% CI 0.08-0.93, P=0.037). In the multivariate analysis, lymph node involvement was the single negative predictor (HR 4.38; 95% CI 1.36-14.14, P=0.014). In early-stage cervical cancer, pre-operative conization improves DFS regardless of the surgical method taken.
Nature.com
Prediction of remission among patients with a major depressive disorder based on the resting-state functional connectivity of emotion regulation networks
The prediction of antidepressant response is critical for psychiatrists to select the initial antidepressant drug for patients with major depressive disorders (MDD). The implicated brain networks supporting emotion regulation (ER) are critical in the pathophysiology of MDD and the prediction of antidepressant response. Therefore, the primary aim of the current study was to identify the neuroimaging biomarkers for the prediction of remission in patients with MDD based on the resting-state functional connectivity (rsFC) of the ER networks. A total of 81 unmedicated adult MDD patients were investigated and they underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imagining (fMRI) scans. The patients were treated with escitalopram for 12 weeks. The 17-item Hamilton depression rating scale was used for assessing remission. The 36 seed regions from predefined ER networks were selected and the rsFC matrix was caculated for each participant. The support vector machine algorithm was employed to construct prediction model, which separated the patients with remission from those with non-remission. And leave-one-out cross-validation and the area under the curve (AUC) of the receiver operating characteristic were used for evaluating the performance of the model. The accuracy of the prediction model was 82.08% (sensitivity"‰="‰71.43%, specificity"‰="‰89.74%, AUC"‰="‰0.86). The rsFC between the left medial superior frontal gyrus and the right inferior frontal gyrus as well as the precuneus were the features with the highest discrimination ability in predicting remission from escitalopram among the MDD patients. Results from our study demonstrated that rsFC of the ER brain networks are potential predictors for the response of antidepressant drugs. The trial name: appropriate technology study of MDD diagnosis and treatment based on objective indicators and measurement. URL: http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=21377. Registration number: ChiCTR-OOC-17012566.
cgtlive.com
Weijia Fang, MD, and Guoqiang Ai, MD, on the Future of IMC001 in Gastric and Colorectal Cancer
Fang commented on a limitation of the clinical trial pointed out at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress. “Our principle using the bridging drug is only to stabilize. We do not hope to choose a very effective method to make our patient better... in fact, we cannot do that because in the cell therapy stage we definitely have no very good choice.”
