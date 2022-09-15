ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ Packers weapon Allen Lazard gets green light amid murky Week 2 injury status

After missing the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers’ main weapon Allen Lazard seems ready to go. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, while Lazard has been listed as questionable in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, he is still expected to feature for Sunday’s game. Lazard has been dealing with a sprained ankle which he sustained during practice prior to their season opener.
Larry Brown Sports

Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
ClutchPoints

Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash

The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
Larry Brown Sports

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Despite Slow Start, Fields Shows How Good He Can Be

Despite a rough start in the first half of Week 1’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Justin Fields kept his confidence and continued to work hard until the victory was sealed. The Chicago Bears are still the subject of some surprise talk after they upset the San...
