Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Bears vs. Packers game picks: Can Chicago leave Lambeau Field with a win?
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will battle the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to turn the tide in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last couple of decades. The Bears are coming a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1)...
Aaron Rodgers’ Packers weapon Allen Lazard gets green light amid murky Week 2 injury status
After missing the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers’ main weapon Allen Lazard seems ready to go. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, while Lazard has been listed as questionable in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, he is still expected to feature for Sunday’s game. Lazard has been dealing with a sprained ankle which he sustained during practice prior to their season opener.
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Yardbarker
Bears Cut WR David Moore & DB Tavon Young From IR, Elevate G Dieter Eiselen
Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned...
UW Fans Showed Up in Force, Celebrated by Storming the Field
After two dismal crowds, Husky followers filled the seats and celebrated lustily.
Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash
The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Despite Slow Start, Fields Shows How Good He Can Be
Despite a rough start in the first half of Week 1’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Justin Fields kept his confidence and continued to work hard until the victory was sealed. The Chicago Bears are still the subject of some surprise talk after they upset the San...
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Within the Jordan Brand retro category, there are many themes that the brand will often lean on to erect newer footwear colorways. One of the most common is the “UNC” motif as the brand often pays homage to MJ’s time as a Tar Heel, and the next silhouette to receive this treatment is this Air Jordan 5 variation that’s expected to land in 2023.
Aaron Rodgers disappointed the Bears didn't trade Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off Sunday night, where Aaron Rodgers is staring down a 0-1 record to start the season following a rough 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Heading into Sunday night’s matchup against the Bears, one player Rodgers certainly would like to avoid...
