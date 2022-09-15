Read full article on original website
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
Kyrie Irving Shares Unhinged Alex Jones Clip About Secret Societies and Engineered Plagues
Kyrie Irving, unfortunately, shared a 2002 Infowars video on Thursday in which mega conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rants about secret societies, corrupt empires, and government overlords supposedly wanting worldwide rule and a “cashless society, total and complete tyranny.” Jones, who has been sued by victims’ parents for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged, rambles in the video that the government “becomes God, basically, when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved in their system.” Irving has previously come under fire for being anti-vax and pushing unfounded health information during the height of the COVID pandemic. He’s also admitted to believing the earth is flat so for anyone paying attention, the Alex Jones re-post hardly comes as a surprise.“There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system” — Alex Jones 2002 clip posted by Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/3JYEnguEk5— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away
When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
