Kyrie Irving, unfortunately, shared a 2002 Infowars video on Thursday in which mega conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rants about secret societies, corrupt empires, and government overlords supposedly wanting worldwide rule and a “cashless society, total and complete tyranny.” Jones, who has been sued by victims’ parents for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged, rambles in the video that the government “becomes God, basically, when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved in their system.” Irving has previously come under fire for being anti-vax and pushing unfounded health information during the height of the COVID pandemic. He’s also admitted to believing the earth is flat so for anyone paying attention, the Alex Jones re-post hardly comes as a surprise.“There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system” — Alex Jones 2002 clip posted by Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/3JYEnguEk5— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

