PARIS — Valérie Dassier has been appointed chief executive officer of French outerwear specialist Aigle, its parent company MF Brands Group said Tuesday. MF Brands Group's CEO Thierry Guibert described Dassier as "a bold entrepreneur, an expert in fashion, retail and digital, who has successfully led several transformations" and "has everything [Aigle] needs to perpetuate its unique know-how, pursue its development and meet its social and environmental commitments" in a statement announcing her arrival. The Switzerland-based family retail company also...

