Raiders rookie Dylan Parham running 1st team at center for injured Andre James

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Due to the trade the Raiders made to acquire Davante Adams this offseason, the team’s first draft pick didn’t happen until the third round. They used that first selection on Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

Even as the team’s ‘top pick’ in this draft, he wasn’t expected to start right away, either at guard or at center. ll that may have changed with starting center Andre James suffering a concussion in the season opener against the Chargers.

Views of practice today by media on hand noted that Parham has been running with the first team at center in place of James, which means Parhaps is the likely starter this Sunday against the Cardinals should James not be ready to return.

Parham had worked in at guard for some snaps during the season opener and played well. He may ultimately take over as the team’s starting right guard, but for now he is needed at center, so that’s where he is lining up. At least until James returns.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

