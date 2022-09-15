Read full article on original website
Clark County’s ePlan review system goes live today, Sept. 19
Clark County Community Development has been working to implement an electronic plan review program which will went live today, Sept. 19. Now that the go live is complete, the county will only receive electronic applications and plans. Hard copies will no longer be accepted. This will apply to new applications. However, paper applications currently in the system will continue to be processed as is.
