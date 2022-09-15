Read full article on original website
Texas sheriff to investigate Florida for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
A sheriff in Texas has opened an investigation into whether a group of migrants were “lured” on board last week’s flights from San Antonio to Massachusetts.The flights, widely derided as a political stunt engineered by Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis against Democratic “sanctuary” policies, have faced international scrutiny following reports that migrants and their families were deceptively collected into planes out of state after seeking asylum in the US.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s office announced on 19 September that his office is working with “attorneys who are representing the victims as well as advocacy organizations regarding this incident.”“We are...
Gulf of Mexico Oysters Have Motivated Home Builders: People
Oysters know how to make their ideal homes—from where to build their reefs to how tall and wide they need to be for optimal breeding, feeding, and protection from predators. Now humans are trying to unravel the mollusks’ real estate secrets. As the shellfish populations have declined because...
