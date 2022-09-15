ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

kiss951.com

North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet

Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Visiting every town in North Carolina?

Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Garden & Gun

Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina

Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’

What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina State Treasurer Folwell considering ’24 gubernatorial bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell confirmed Friday that he is strongly considering a run for North Carolina governor in 2024. That could put the veteran elected leader in a Republican primary with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose political profile has grown widely since his 2020 victory while a first-time candidate. Folwell told […]
POLITICS
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’

When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
TRAVEL
wraltechwire.com

How best to spread economic wealth in North Carolina? Consider demographically targeted approaches

Editor’s note: This analysis is from the Urban Investment Strategies Center at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute. CHAPEL HILL – Post-2020 Census population estimates indicate that North Carolina grew more rapidly than the nation and 41 other states during the first 15 months of the pandemic (U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division, 2021). North Carolina was the nation’s fourth most attractive migration destination behind Florida, Texas, and Arizona, receiving an average of 253 net newcomers each day between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. Some of the newcomers arrived from California and New York, which lost on average 923 and 861 residents per day, respectively, during the first 15 months of the pandemic (Figure 1).
ECONOMY

