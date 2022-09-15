Read full article on original website
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet
Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
App mistakenly points mourners to North Carolina in honor of Queen Elizabeth
A technical glitch directed people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II to get in line here in Charlotte.
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
North Carolina State Treasurer Folwell considering ’24 gubernatorial bid
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell confirmed Friday that he is strongly considering a run for North Carolina governor in 2024. That could put the veteran elected leader in a Republican primary with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose political profile has grown widely since his 2020 victory while a first-time candidate. Folwell told […]
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’
When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
Amazon shutting Durham warehouse site, canceling or delaying 2 others in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is closing or delaying three warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a delivery station in Durham that employs some 400 people. Amazon began to wrap up the operations at a Durham...
How best to spread economic wealth in North Carolina? Consider demographically targeted approaches
Editor’s note: This analysis is from the Urban Investment Strategies Center at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute. CHAPEL HILL – Post-2020 Census population estimates indicate that North Carolina grew more rapidly than the nation and 41 other states during the first 15 months of the pandemic (U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division, 2021). North Carolina was the nation’s fourth most attractive migration destination behind Florida, Texas, and Arizona, receiving an average of 253 net newcomers each day between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. Some of the newcomers arrived from California and New York, which lost on average 923 and 861 residents per day, respectively, during the first 15 months of the pandemic (Figure 1).
Yes, NC beekeepers have purple (and blue) honey — and that’s an incredibly rare brag
A viral Reddit post is teaching people what NC beekeepers have known for decades. But we still want to know: how do bees make it?
