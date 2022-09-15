ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

power98fm.com

5 of the Scariest Haunted Houses to Visit in South Carolina

Listen, if it is one thing I enjoy it’s the fall season and being scared! Spooky Season is slowly approaching and we cannot wait to check out all of the haunted spots there are around the town. Being born and raised in South Carolina, I have attended plenty of spooky and haunted places in the state. Charleston is my hometown and we have some of the coolest things to check out during September and October. So, if you are wanting to be spooked out this year, you’re in the right place.
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina

If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
power98fm.com

South Carolina Man to Compete on Wheel of Fortune

Are you a fan of the Wheel of Fortune? Ever wondered what it would be like to compete on the show? Well, it’s crazy to think that one day you could make it there. That’s the case for one South Carolina man. His dreams are about to come true and he will make an appearance on an upcoming episode of the Wheel of Fortune.
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Luke Ash, of Duck, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax […]
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
power98fm.com

This Saturday Is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day

This Saturday, September 24th is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day. The day, designated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission was established in 2015. The purpose is to increase interest in deer hunting among youth while seeking to increase their success at hunting. On Saturday youth 17 and under will be allowed to use guns or any other legal hunting equipment to hunt for deer. Though only people over 18 are able to use archery gear. Hunters 17-years-old and younger can hunt deer of either sex. If they have completed a hunter education course through the Wildlife Resources Commission they will not be required to be accompanied by an adult.
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)

The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
