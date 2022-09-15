ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Pete Carroll Makes His Thoughts On Trey Lance Very Clear

On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will square off in an NFC West showdown. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked about the challenges that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance may present. Even though Lance struggled in Week 1, Carroll said the former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 2 at San Francisco

Welcome to Game 2 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks head to San Francisco for an NFC West showdown.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10 The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

