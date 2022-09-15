Read full article on original website
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Pete Carroll Makes His Thoughts On Trey Lance Very Clear
On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will square off in an NFC West showdown. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked about the challenges that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance may present. Even though Lance struggled in Week 1, Carroll said the former...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Pete Carroll details Seahawks injury situation ahead of 49ers game
The Seattle Seahawks head down south to face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury updates following Friday’s walkthrough. Running back Kenneth Walker III (hernia): “Kenny made it through the week and just walked off the field with him,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s really excited to be ready to go.”
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 2 at San Francisco
Welcome to Game 2 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks head to San Francisco for an NFC West showdown.
Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
Ex-teammate catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals
During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle. Lockett, who was mic’d up for the game, could be heard telling Seattle...
Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10 The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
