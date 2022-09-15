Read full article on original website
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby Hazlewood
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Action News Jax
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
News4Jax.com
Driver fleeing hit & run crash dies after attempting to ram Birmingham Gate at NAS Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. News4JAX has since learned the driver, who was in...
Naval Air Station Jacksonville hit with horror attack leaving driver dead after trying to run Birmingham Gate
A DRIVER is dead after launching a horror attack on Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, tried to plow through the Birmingham Gate at the Florida station on Thursday morning. Navy officials tweeted following the incident: "At 6.30 am, a driver attempted to run...
Action News Jax
Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries. Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated. More...
Action News Jax
All lanes of Philips Highway at Southside blocked due to fatal crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes on Philips Highway at Southside Boulevard are currently blocked due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Action News Jax is working to learn more about the scene. This is an ongoing story and will be updated when new details are...
Action News Jax
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
3 people arrested after warrant served in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Guns, drugs, and a bulletproof vest are just a few of the things collected after three people were arrested in Jacksonville Beach. “Around 5 or 5:30 in the morning you could hear a megaphone going off, a police officer speaking through it, I guess, trying to control the situation,” a neighbor said.
Action News Jax
JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
Action News Jax
Suspect who caused 2 Lakewood preschools to go on lockdown Monday arrested, Jacksonville police say
Police say that gunfire that caused two preschools in Lakewood to go on lockdown on Monday was caused by a man that may have a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Pierallini III, 26, on Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He’s accused of...
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
News4Jax.com
‘I won’t forget. I won’t stop’: Widow still seeking justice speaks out 2 years after surviving attack that left husband dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two years after three people broke into a Brentwood home, killed a man and injured his son, the murdered man’s widow -- who survived the vicious attack -- spoke to News4JAX about the case, which has unfortunately gone cold for investigators. Samantha Thompson said she...
News4Jax.com
Scam Alert: Columbia County warns residents about calls from fake deputies
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be aware of a telephone scam sweeping the community. The sheriff’s office shared the issue Saturday morning in a Facebook post. According to deputies, residents are receiving calls from someone falsely representing themselves as being with the sheriff’s office. The caller threatens to arrest the individual for missing a court date and then demands financial payment in lieu of arrest.
News4Jax.com
‘I blame no one but myself’: Statement read in court from mother guilty of killing 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Brianna Williams’ sentencing hearing Friday, someone read a statement on behalf of the Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. In the statement, Williams said: “I accept full responsibility for everything. ... I blame no one...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
Action News Jax
Local anti-violence group wants to help solve the murder case of a local father
A local anti-violence group is working to get answers in the murder of a local father of three. Action News Jax got to speak with the victim’s family, who explained what they want the community to know about their loved one. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Plane goes down south of Hampton
A pilot made an emergency landing on Thursday morning along Country Road 325 south of Hampton near the Alachua and Bradford County border. According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) social media post, the pilot landed his plane where Country Road 325 becomes County Road 1471 when entering Alachua County around 8:30 a.m.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP
A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
Action News Jax
Restaurant report: Town Center Chick-fil-A cited for ‘temperature abuse” by inspectors
Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to the Chick-fil-A at the Town Center. State inspectors found one flying insect near a salad prep area, temperature abuse involving half and half milk and an employee’s personal items stored above a food prep area.
