ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 reveals record 24-race 2023 calendar with Las Vegas GP new addition

The FIA has released a record-24 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition. The record-breaking campaign will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix. Formula 1 have also announced a new three-year deal with Monaco for one of the world’s most famous races to take place in the principality until 2025. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to 9 July - a...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
travelnoire.com

Guitar Center And Southwest Airlines Surprise Passengers With Free Ukulele Lessons While On A Flight To Honolulu

Imagine getting ukulele lessons while on a flight to Hawaii. That’s what passengers aboard a Boeing 737-800 Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu experienced last week. Guitar Center partnered with Southwest Airlines to host the first-ever in-flight ukulele class. Passengers learned how to play the ukulele after...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy