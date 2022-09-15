The FIA has released a record-24 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition. The record-breaking campaign will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix. Formula 1 have also announced a new three-year deal with Monaco for one of the world’s most famous races to take place in the principality until 2025. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to 9 July - a...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO