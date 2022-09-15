Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Publication date change for RR Observer
The Rio Rancho Observer will be changing the date it publishes from Sunday to Thursday, starting in October. The change will take effect with the last Sunday publication being printed and distributed on Sunday Sept. 25, 2022. Delivery will resume with the new Thursday publication on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022.
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022
People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
ladailypost.com
County Lodgers’ Tax Advisory Board Meets Sept. 20
The Los Alamos County Lodgers’ Tax Board will meet at noon, Tuesday Sept. 20 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Sept. 20, Lodgers’ Tax Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here. Webinar ID: 881 1204...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Higher Education Department, NMAEA To Host Kickoff Event For National Adult Education And Family Literacy Week
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED) in partnership with the New Mexico Adult Education Association (NMAEA) will host an event to kick off Adult Education and Family Literacy Week 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 19 at the Albuquerque Adult Learning Center. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row
New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility
Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
Old electronics can seek new purpose through New Mexico recycling event
A New Mexico casino hosted the event.
ladailypost.com
SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
ladailypost.com
PRC To Host Special Open Meeting With Utilities To Discuss Resource Preparedness For Upcoming Peak Seasons
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) will hold a special open meeting workshop at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, with electric utility providers and other stakeholders, including members of the public, to determine resource preparedness in anticipation of upcoming energy demands. This open meeting will...
ladailypost.com
Living Treasures Of Los Alamos Board 3 Los Alamos Citizens Selected For 2022: McNaughton, Snyder, Soran
The Living Treasures of Los Alamos Board is announcing the selection of three Los Alamos citizens for the 2022 Living Treasures recognition. The ceremony honoring the 2022 Treasures will be held this fall. Due to COVID and seating restrictions, the ceremony will be by invitation only. The Biographies were written...
ladailypost.com
MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20
In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Congregations Join Colores United Donation Drive To Support Asylum Seekers
… Donation boxes are available outside Unitarian Church and United Church, Pajarito Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Los Alamos Jewish Center also will collect donations among their congregations. National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York,...
ladailypost.com
Chamber Hosts Grand Re-Opening And Ribbon Cutting: Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 PM Today!
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosts a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept 16, 3-6 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.) at 3250 Trinity Ave. Courtesy/Chamber.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico’s St. John’s College Of Santa Fe & Annapolis Breaks Through In National Rankings
SANTA FE — St. John’s College in Santa Fe & Annapolis has recently been recognized as one of the top institutions of higher education in the country by several national publications, including the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, and the Fiske Guide to Colleges. These publications...
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
Rio Grande Sun
Española Settles Trespassing Lawsuit with Santa Clara Pueblo for $1.4 Million
After more than six years in litigation, the City of Española is poised to pay $1,400,000 to Santa Clara Pueblo to settle a lawsuit regarding alleged trespass on pueblo property via water lines, sewer lines and roadways. The interim settlement depends on further negotiation of an easement for the...
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
ladailypost.com
Wedding Announcement: Grant & Kelsey Janecky
Los Alamos High School 2008 graduate Grant Janecky with his bride Kelsey Kane. Courtesy photo. Dave and Loui Janecky would like to announce the marriage of their younger son, Grant Janecky, to Kelsey Kane. Kelsey is the daughter of Scott and (the late) Linda Kane of Rosemount, Minn. The couple...
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
