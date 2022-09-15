ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Publication date change for RR Observer

The Rio Rancho Observer will be changing the date it publishes from Sunday to Thursday, starting in October. The change will take effect with the last Sunday publication being printed and distributed on Sunday Sept. 25, 2022. Delivery will resume with the new Thursday publication on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022.
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022

People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Lodgers’ Tax Advisory Board Meets Sept. 20

The Los Alamos County Lodgers’ Tax Board will meet at noon, Tuesday Sept. 20 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Sept. 20, Lodgers’ Tax Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here. Webinar ID: 881 1204...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Española, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row

New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility

Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20

In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Wedding Announcement: Grant & Kelsey Janecky

Los Alamos High School 2008 graduate Grant Janecky with his bride Kelsey Kane. Courtesy photo. Dave and Loui Janecky would like to announce the marriage of their younger son, Grant Janecky, to Kelsey Kane. Kelsey is the daughter of Scott and (the late) Linda Kane of Rosemount, Minn. The couple...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

