Hialeah, FL

foodgressing.com

New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out

Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

These two US cities make worldwide list of areas with most skyscrapers

Have you noticed all the cranes visible in Miami, building what seems like a world of skyscrapers, creating a stunningly beautiful skyline?. Even though there are plenty of tall structured being built in Miami, they were not enough to place The Magic City on a recent list of cities with the most skyscrapers.
MIAMI, FL
helpmechas.com

‘The Haunt’ Returns To South Florida City For A Third Time

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The much-anticipated Halloween event includes a full month of activities, including terrifying walks through haunted woods filled with terrifying creatures comes to Davie, Florida. This year’s additions include nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and much more. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave, will once again become South Florida‘s largest and scariest Halloween event this October on select dates from October 8th to October 31st. ‘La Bruja’ returns for Halloween to cast her evil spell and unleash her monstrosities.
DAVIE, FL
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Women-owned small businesses win $400K in Miami Dade BizUp grants

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Jean Monestime have announced the seven recipients of small business grants totaling $400,000 through the Business Innovation Start-Up “BizUp” Grant. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said the mayor. “This innovative grant program helps our local...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

One Dish That You Must Order At Each Of Miami’s 11 Newly Minted Michelin Restaurants

Travelers looking for a culinary adventure in Miami have witnessed the city’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene’s upward trajectory for some time now. This June, Miami joined the ranks of major culinary destinations worldwide, with 11 restaurants receiving coveted stars from the internationally respected and revered Michelin guide.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

State of the City address : All roads lead to Homestead

Community leaders, elected officials from throughout South Florida, businesses owners, and residents gathered at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club for Mayor Steven D. Losner’s 2022 State of the City Address: Destination Homestead. Mayor Losner’s State of the City consisted of both a short film and an impassioned speech celebrating...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami New Times

Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood

Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
CORAL GABLES, FL
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Lapointe tapped to lead Southern District of Florida

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Markenzy Lapointe to fill the vacant seat for U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. If confirmed, Lapointe, 54, would be the first Haitian American as well as the first Black lawyer to serve in the most powerful federal law enforcement position in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Lauderhill Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers

No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
LAUDERHILL, FL

