GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay men's soccer team fell 3-1 to Wright State Saturday afternoon at Aldo Santaga Stadium. With the loss, GB dropped to 3-2-1 overall and 0-1-0 in Horizon action. It was the first win of the season for the Raiders, as they improved to 1-3-3 overall and 1-0-1 in HL action.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO