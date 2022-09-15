Read full article on original website
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in Real Estate: Million Dollar Water Views
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/16/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
nerej.com
Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million
Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
ABC6.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings, including in Seekonk
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Wednesday that it would be closing over a hundred of its retail stores, including a location in Seekonk. The home goods retailer will also be slashing its workforce by 20%, after it estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company’s current fiscal year.
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
nerej.com
Bank Rhode Island provides $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion for Residences at India Point project
Providence, RI The commercial real estate division of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has closed a deal with 180 GMC, LLC to provide $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion of the former Tockwotton building. The property will be transformed into the Residences at India Point, with 71 apartments planned for development. The project is expected to begin later this year and its estimated completion is fall 2024.
nerej.com
Alves and Fox of Elite Group at KW Commercial sell 9-units at 394 Metacom Ave. for $715,000
Warren, RI Michael Alves of the Elite Group at KW Commercial sold 394 Metacom Ave. on behalf of the seller David Sequino for $715,000. Robert Fox of the Elite Group at KW Commercial acted on behalf of the buyer Michael Preshman. 394 Metacom Ave., is a 5,500 s/f nine-unit multi-family...
ABC6.com
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
nerej.com
Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of 42,200 s/f Spindrift Village - The Cohen Group secures buyer
Westerly, RI Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of Spindrift Village, a 42,200 s/f retail property, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston and Rhode Island office. The asset sold for $3.4 million. Adam Cohen and Brett Kilar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office,...
House of the Week: Shrewsbury 5-bedroom Cape 'not the typical cookie cutter'
SHREWSBURY — This 4,060-square-foot contemporary Cape, set in nearly two wooded acres on a quiet dead-end street, is a departure from the “typical cookie cutter layout.”. The five-bedroom, four-bath home at 11 Greenleaf Farms Circle is listed at $1.275 million with Lee Joseph with Coldwell Banker Realty – Worcester.
Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident
Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale
Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale: Saturday, September 17th & Sunday, September 18th, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. 108 Achille Street, off of Rome Ave, which is off of Diamond Hill Rd. Lots of name brand purses, wallets, blankets, etc. Candles, jewelry, bath products, makeup, scentsy, colorstreet, phone grips, and much...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th
Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
ABC6.com
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
