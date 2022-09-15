ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in Real Estate: Million Dollar Water Views

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/16/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
nerej.com

Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million

Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings, including in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Wednesday that it would be closing over a hundred of its retail stores, including a location in Seekonk. The home goods retailer will also be slashing its workforce by 20%, after it estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company’s current fiscal year.
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan

Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WARWICK, RI
nerej.com

Bank Rhode Island provides $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion for Residences at India Point project

Providence, RI The commercial real estate division of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has closed a deal with 180 GMC, LLC to provide $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion of the former Tockwotton building. The property will be transformed into the Residences at India Point, with 71 apartments planned for development. The project is expected to begin later this year and its estimated completion is fall 2024.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale

Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale: Saturday, September 17th & Sunday, September 18th, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. 108 Achille Street, off of Rome Ave, which is off of Diamond Hill Rd. Lots of name brand purses, wallets, blankets, etc. Candles, jewelry, bath products, makeup, scentsy, colorstreet, phone grips, and much...
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th

Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II

(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

