Atlanta, GA

Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game

Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
CLEVELAND, OH
Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Stefon Diggs Chooses Between His Brother, Super Bowl Ring

There aren't many siblings who have played in the NFL together and fewer who have both played at a high level. But Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his younger brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are one such pair. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stefon Diggs was...
Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD

