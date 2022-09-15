Read full article on original website
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game
Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
Dolphins add offensive line depth from the practice squad ahead of game against Ravens
The Dolphins elevated offensive tackle Larnel Coleman from the practice squad, adding depth along their offensive line ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
Titans sign former first-rounder to practice squad as Harold Landry insurance
The Tennessee Titans’ defense lost a major piece when Harold Landry tore his ACL before the start of the season. In his absence, this unit has looked drastically different. The Titans’ defense, specifically against the run, is typically one of the best in the NFL. Last season, they allowed just 82 rushing yards per game. This was the lowest mark in the NFL.
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
Stefon Diggs Chooses Between His Brother, Super Bowl Ring
There aren't many siblings who have played in the NFL together and fewer who have both played at a high level. But Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his younger brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are one such pair. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stefon Diggs was...
Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
