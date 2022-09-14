Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.
Herald and News
Klamath Union 2022 Homecoming Parade
The community of Klamath Falls turned out, all dressed in red, to watch the Klamath Union High School Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 16. Disciplined musicians led the marching band battalion.
Herald and News
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello stepping down
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello announced Thursday, Sept. 15 she is resigning from her position effective Monday, Oct. 31. Costello has served as district attorney since May 2017. She said she originally sought the position as a way to serve the community in Klamath.
Herald and News
Klamath County school board discusses 2022-23 school year
Plans are in place for the 2022-23 school year in Klamath County School District (KCSD). KCSD board members met Thursday, Sept. 15, to review progress a report and discuss upcoming projects for the county schools during the ongoing school year.
KTVL
Rogue Valley community to honor the life of legendary educator, child-support advocate
CENTRAL POINT — Friends, family, clients, colleagues and children will celebrate the life of a long-time resident of the Rogue Valley and leader in advocating for children. The service for Mary-Curtis Gramley will be held at Hanley Farm this Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00. Gramley taught at SOU for...
Yreka, historic capitol of the State of Jefferson and home of an exhibit to the movement | Bartell's Backroads
YREKA, Calif. — Northern California has a lot of natural resources the entire state depends on including lots of water, lots of lumber and lots of minerals. According to Grace Bennett, president of the Siskiyou County Museum, there is one thing Northern California doesn’t have a lot of...
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
Oregon Shakespeare Festival makes cuts for 2023 season, amid declining attendance linked to pandemic, wildfires
In another sign of how the pandemic continues to impact arts organizations that rely on live performance, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has announced the 2023 season will feature fewer plays, a shorter season, and fewer performances. “Attendance has not been what it was, pre-pandemic,” said David Schmitz, executive director of...
KDRV
FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information
PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
Herald and News
'Animal House' screening makes them want to 'Shout!'
"Otis is in the house!" Katherine Wilson's yelled statement filled the Ross Ragland Theater just as the lights went out Friday, Sept. 16 for a screening of "Animal House." "Otis is in the house!" she yelled again and again as the lights blazed back up and the crowd started cheering.
Herald and News
Flury, Paul
Paul Flury passed away September 8, 2022 at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Paul was born June 6, 1931 to Paul and Audrey (Williams) Flury in Santa Monica, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Avenue, Klamath Falls, Oregon, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. For a complete obituary please see ohairwards.com .
KDRV
MPD seeking arrest after hoax report of shooter at South Medford High school
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are actively looking for the person that reported a false shooting threat at South Medford High School on Friday. At noon, officers were dispatched to the school for the report of an active shooter incident. A school resource officer was on scene at the time of the report and many other officers responded to help with the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and following a coordinated search of the building and surrounding area, it was quickly determined the report was false. Shortly after, staff and students were able to return to class.
Herald and News
Kellison, Wallace Howard
Wallace Howard Kellison passed away on September 7, 2022, in Medford, Oregon. He was born on March 23, 1944, and spent much of his life in Lakeside, Oregon. No services will be held at this time.
Herald and News
Prep football roundup: Henley stings Ashland; Klamath Union hangs on for homecoming win
Henley 48, Ashland 19: Logan Whitlock rushed 10 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Hornets (3-0), ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, cruised to the non-conference victory against the Class 5A team. Henley built a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
KTVL
Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed
MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
KDRV
Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka man who drove truck over deputy's leg sentenced to prison for crime spree
A Yreka man was sentenced last month for a string of crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, including running over a sheriff's deputy with his truck. Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced this week that a judge sentenced 27-year-old Justin Edward Maughs on Aug. 23 to 15 years and 4 months in state prison.
