Klamath County, OR

Herald and News

Klamath Union 2022 Homecoming Parade

The community of Klamath Falls turned out, all dressed in red, to watch the Klamath Union High School Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 16. Disciplined musicians led the marching band battalion.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello stepping down

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello announced Thursday, Sept. 15 she is resigning from her position effective Monday, Oct. 31. Costello has served as district attorney since May 2017. She said she originally sought the position as a way to serve the community in Klamath.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area

YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
YREKA, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information

PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
PROSPECT, OR
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

'Animal House' screening makes them want to 'Shout!'

"Otis is in the house!" Katherine Wilson's yelled statement filled the Ross Ragland Theater just as the lights went out Friday, Sept. 16 for a screening of "Animal House." "Otis is in the house!" she yelled again and again as the lights blazed back up and the crowd started cheering.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Flury, Paul

Paul Flury passed away September 8, 2022 at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Paul was born June 6, 1931 to Paul and Audrey (Williams) Flury in Santa Monica, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Avenue, Klamath Falls, Oregon, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. For a complete obituary please see ohairwards.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

MPD seeking arrest after hoax report of shooter at South Medford High school

MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are actively looking for the person that reported a false shooting threat at South Medford High School on Friday. At noon, officers were dispatched to the school for the report of an active shooter incident. A school resource officer was on scene at the time of the report and many other officers responded to help with the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and following a coordinated search of the building and surrounding area, it was quickly determined the report was false. Shortly after, staff and students were able to return to class.
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Kellison, Wallace Howard

Wallace Howard Kellison passed away on September 7, 2022, in Medford, Oregon. He was born on March 23, 1944, and spent much of his life in Lakeside, Oregon. No services will be held at this time.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed

MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka man who drove truck over deputy's leg sentenced to prison for crime spree

A Yreka man was sentenced last month for a string of crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, including running over a sheriff's deputy with his truck. Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced this week that a judge sentenced 27-year-old Justin Edward Maughs on Aug. 23 to 15 years and 4 months in state prison.
YREKA, CA

