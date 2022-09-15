Read full article on original website
Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California
VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
Unemployment rate rises in the Golden State
(CN) — Still recovering from Covid-19, California’s unemployment rate bumped up in August by 0.2% from July — marking the first over-month increase since the height of the pandemic. Job creation is now in its eleventh consecutive month, with approximately 19,900 new nonfarm jobs crafted over seven sectors.
The future of Idaho abortion laws examined
Idaho helped lead the charge on outlawing abortions within its borders after the Supreme Court made it possible. But upsetting decades of established law has left Idahoans and the country at large to fear for an uncertain future – and to fret for a conquest the state may not be ready to abandon.
Kentucky foster families that take in relatives are not entitled to benefits, panel rules
CINCINNATI (CN) — The commonwealth of Kentucky does not have "placement and care responsibility" over foster children put in the care of their relatives, and so the foster families are not entitled to maintenance payments under federal law, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Friday. The decision affirmed a federal...
Unwarranted
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California appeals court finds that a lower court did not err in refusing a civil rights group’s motion to unseal affidavits that supported eight San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department search warrant requests. Information in the affidavits allegedly concern the use of cell-site simulators in criminal investigations, but the group does not have a right to the affidavits because the public does not traditionally have access to search warrant materials and the documents contain sensitive information about confidential informants.
