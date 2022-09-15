Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Greystar Property Management neglecting DTLA properties, City deems SB Main uninhabitable
Residents living in SB Buildings located in Downtown Los Angeles have taken to social media to document the horrors of living in a building being neglected by its owner/management company, Greystar. SB Main, located across the street from the Cecil Hotel, was deemed uninhabitable by the City Sept. 1. Residents...
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager
This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California milkshake is among ‘most outrageous’ in US. It’s loaded with treats
California has one of the “most outrageous” shakes in the country — and it’s perfect for sweet treat lovers, Yelp says. Big D’s Burgers in Whittier is known for its massive and decadent milkshakes among Yelp reviewers. And now Yelp has recognized it as one...
citywatchla.com
Homeless Numbers Are Up Again In LA, And City Hall Wonders Why
In February of this year approximately 69,000 people were homeless in Los Angeles County and 42,000 in the city of Los Angeles. Countywide the homeless population increased by 4.1 % over 2020 and 25.9 % since 2018-2020. In the city the numbers were similar, a 1.7 % increase from 2020 and a 32% increase from 2018-2020.
kuvo.org
Zoot Suit Riots
In June 1943, Los Angeles erupted into the worst race riots in the city to date. For 10 straight nights, American sailors armed with make-shift weapons cruised Mexican American neighborhoods in search of “zoot-suiters” — hip, young Mexican teens dressed in baggy pants and long-tailed coats. The military men dragged kids — some as young as twelve years old — out of movie theaters and diners, bars and cafes, tearing the clothes off the young men’s bodies and viciously beating them. Mexican youths aggressively struck back. The fighting intensified and on the worst night, taxi drivers offered free rides to the riot area. One LA paper even printed a guide on how to “de-zoot” a zoot-suiter. When the violence ended, scores of Mexicans and servicemen were in hospital beds.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
spectrumnews1.com
LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month
LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
kgoradio.com
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of
Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: The Times is full of horse crap and Sheila Kuehl is guilty
I am divorcing Steve Lopez, from the Times, because he is absolutely full of crap and their other reporter Alene Tchekmedyian is no better. I miss the old days of earnest and honest journalism because the Steve Lopez I fell in love with, the one who discovered musical genius Nathaniel Ayers has gone bat s*** crazy in attacking Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s department’s search of Sheila Keuhl, Patti Giggans, their offices and Metro.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Sheila Kuehl’s ‘Dear Denver’ letter deserves more scrutiny
I think you’re on the right track and if you’re paying attention Sheriff Alex Villanueva is simply following the billions of dollars being siphoned from Metro like precious water during a drought. And like Picasso he is painting a picture of a well devised scheme where elected officials divert taxpayer money to themselves, developers and consultants.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Transitional Modern Masterpiece in Santa Monica Features Impeccable Materials and Craftsmanship Asks $19.995 Million
The Home in Santa Monica, a brand new transitional modern masterpiece with luxurious amenities, resort-like pool, relaxing patios and covered cabana is now available for sale. This home located at 210 Marguerita Ave, Santa Monica, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Kramer (Phone: 310-691-2400) & Andrew Buss (Phone: 310-487-4437) at Hilton & Hyland for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Santa Monica.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
