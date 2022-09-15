ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager

This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
August, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
citywatchla.com

Homeless Numbers Are Up Again In LA, And City Hall Wonders Why

In February of this year approximately 69,000 people were homeless in Los Angeles County and 42,000 in the city of Los Angeles. Countywide the homeless population increased by 4.1 % over 2020 and 25.9 % since 2018-2020. In the city the numbers were similar, a 1.7 % increase from 2020 and a 32% increase from 2018-2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kuvo.org

Zoot Suit Riots

In June 1943, Los Angeles erupted into the worst race riots in the city to date. For 10 straight nights, American sailors armed with make-shift weapons cruised Mexican American neighborhoods in search of “zoot-suiters” — hip, young Mexican teens dressed in baggy pants and long-tailed coats. The military men dragged kids — some as young as twelve years old — out of movie theaters and diners, bars and cafes, tearing the clothes off the young men’s bodies and viciously beating them. Mexican youths aggressively struck back. The fighting intensified and on the worst night, taxi drivers offered free rides to the riot area. One LA paper even printed a guide on how to “de-zoot” a zoot-suiter. When the violence ended, scores of Mexicans and servicemen were in hospital beds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month

LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of

Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: The Times is full of horse crap and Sheila Kuehl is guilty

I am divorcing Steve Lopez, from the Times, because he is absolutely full of crap and their other reporter Alene Tchekmedyian is no better. I miss the old days of earnest and honest journalism because the Steve Lopez I fell in love with, the one who discovered musical genius Nathaniel Ayers has gone bat s*** crazy in attacking Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s department’s search of Sheila Keuhl, Patti Giggans, their offices and Metro.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Sheila Kuehl’s ‘Dear Denver’ letter deserves more scrutiny

I think you’re on the right track and if you’re paying attention Sheriff Alex Villanueva is simply following the billions of dollars being siphoned from Metro like precious water during a drought. And like Picasso he is painting a picture of a well devised scheme where elected officials divert taxpayer money to themselves, developers and consultants.
INGLEWOOD, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Transitional Modern Masterpiece in Santa Monica Features Impeccable Materials and Craftsmanship Asks $19.995 Million

The Home in Santa Monica, a brand new transitional modern masterpiece with luxurious amenities, resort-like pool, relaxing patios and covered cabana is now available for sale. This home located at 210 Marguerita Ave, Santa Monica, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Kramer (Phone: 310-691-2400) & Andrew Buss (Phone: 310-487-4437) at Hilton & Hyland for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy