RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California appeals court finds that a lower court did not err in refusing a civil rights group’s motion to unseal affidavits that supported eight San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department search warrant requests. Information in the affidavits allegedly concern the use of cell-site simulators in criminal investigations, but the group does not have a right to the affidavits because the public does not traditionally have access to search warrant materials and the documents contain sensitive information about confidential informants.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO