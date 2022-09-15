Families visiting Pan Pacific Park were dismayed in July when they learned one of the children’s playground structures at Pan Pacific Park was set on fire and destroyed. On Sept. 13, city park officials and representatives of Hackman Capital Partners, the owner of Television City, announced that the play structure will be replaced. Hackman is donating $236,000 for the new playground equipment, which will be installed by the city. The project must go through the city entitlement and procurement process. The goal is for the equipment to return to the park next year, said Eric Calhoun, senior recreation director of Pan Pacific Park.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO