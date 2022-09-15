Read full article on original website
Homeless count shows slowed growth in homeless population
Over three nights in February, 69,144 people were experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County, according to the point-in-time survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. That number represents a 4.1% increase since the last homeless count in 2020, but starkly contrasts with the 25.9% increase recorded between 2018...
LGBT Center condemns Texas PrEP ruling
The Los Angeles LGBT Center has condemned the Sept. 9 ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas that decided requiring employers to provide coverage for PrEP violates their religious freedoms under federal law. The LGBT Center also added that while the scope is currently limited to Braidwood,...
Donation helps play structure rise from ashes
Families visiting Pan Pacific Park were dismayed in July when they learned one of the children’s playground structures at Pan Pacific Park was set on fire and destroyed. On Sept. 13, city park officials and representatives of Hackman Capital Partners, the owner of Television City, announced that the play structure will be replaced. Hackman is donating $236,000 for the new playground equipment, which will be installed by the city. The project must go through the city entitlement and procurement process. The goal is for the equipment to return to the park next year, said Eric Calhoun, senior recreation director of Pan Pacific Park.
Drag Laureate program to debut in WeHo
The city of West Hollywood is accepting applications for its inaugural Drag Laureate Program. Applications should be submitted no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Application requirements and submission information is available on the city’s website. The Drag Laureate is an honorary position for the city of...
‘Just In Case BH’ boosts emergency preparedness
The city of Beverly Hills will hold an informational meeting on the emergency preparedness program “Just In Case BH” on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive. “Just In Case BH” was developed by the city of Beverly Hills to ensure the...
Beverly Hills honors the Queen Elizabeth II
To honor the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Beverly Hills illuminated City Hall in the red and blue colors of the British flag on the evenings of Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 in Scotland at the age of 96.
VINTAGE: La Brea Tar Pits receive a royal visit
Then-Prince Charles of Great Britain, visited the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum in this photograph from the Nov. 3, 1977, issue of the Park Labrea News. The accompanying article stated the Prince of Wales enjoyed viewing fossils and learning about the prehistoric animals that once roamed the area. He was joined by George C. Page, a donor for whom the museum was originally named, and former Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn. Now-King Charles III, he accepted the throne on Sept. 8 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.
WeHo urges residents to prepare for emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month, and the city of West Hollywood encourages residents to create an emergency plan with family, friends and neighbors. An emergency preparedness plan can help everyone stay safe and effectively communicate during and after potential disasters and emergencies. The federal government’s ready.gov website offers a step-by-step...
60 seconds for Pompadour
The Beverly Hills City Council recognized the bakery Pompadour on Sept. 12 during its 60 Second Shout Out program. Pompadour owner Rani Elsaadi received a proclamation from Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Pompadour is located at 9466 Charleville Blvd. For information, visit pompadourbh.com.
Ceramic exhibit displays at Craft in America
Craft in America will present the exhibition “Ceramic Beacon: Joan Takayama-Ogawa” through Dec. 3. Ceramicist Joan Takayama Ogawa is known for conveying her candid and prophetic take on contemporary life through playful and witty narratives in ceramics. This exhibition will include roughly 30 sculptures made over three decades....
Queen Elizabeth II
“We share with you the strongest possible determination to find a way forward. Britain will continue to work with the United States to seek just solutions for the economic problems of the world. I thank you most warmly, Mr. Mayor, president of the City Council and members of the council, not only for the welcome you have given us but also for the contribution which your great city is making to the objective which we all share.”
‘Oklahoma!’ comes to L.A.
The Los Angeles premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” directed by Daniel Fish opens Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. The tour will mark the first time a First-Class Equity production of “Oklahoma!” has toured North America in more than 40 years.
Bookmark contest encourages children to use their imaginations
Submissions are being accepted through Oct. 29 for L.A. County Library’s 43rd annual Bookmark Contest for grades K12. The contest celebrates the joy of reading and creativity. Children and teens are encouraged to use their imaginations in creating original designs on bookmarks. Each of the library’s 85 branches, including...
Geffen Contemporary opens new exhibits
“Judith F. Baca: World Wall,” “Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody,” and “Tala Madani: Biscuits” are now open to the public at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. These exhibitions are open to the public with advance free ticket reservations. All visitors, including members, will need to get advance timed-entry tickets online.
WeHo to conduct outreach on COVID rent freeze
The city of West Hollywood will be conducting virtual and in-person outreach meetings in over the next few weeks about ending current COVID-19-related rent increase freeze and a potential cap on rent increases for rent stabilized properties. Outreach meetings will seek to gauge ongoing impacts of the pandemic and gather...
‘Where’s my mail?’
Residents in the West Hollywood West Resident Association have been speaking out about mail delivery issues. The neighborhood is serviced by the Bicentennial Post Office, located on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles. The office, though, provides mail delivery for the entire 90048 zip code 90048 which is partially in West Hollywood.
Beverly Hills City Council set to approve extension of North Canon closure
During a Sept. 12 meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council expressed unanimous support for city engineers’ request to extend the closure at North Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard for an additional nine months. “I don’t see any reason not to support it. In fact, there are reasons to support...
‘Coffee With a Cop’ addresses brewing concerns about crime
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division and West Traffic Division came together with community members on Sept. 13 during “Coffee With a Cop” at the Starbucks at 7122 Beverly Blvd. “Coffee With a Cop” events are held monthly at different coffee houses in the...
Punk photographer to hold book-signing
From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, photographer Michael Grecco documented the nightclub and concert scenes in New York and Boston as punk music roared into the U.S. He was working as an Associated Press photographer and lensman for legendary rock station WBCN-FM. He was a self described “club kid” who had a unique opportunity to embed himself into this revolutionary scene as both a chronicler and a participant. Grecco captured for posterity a riotously outspoken time in pop culture history, with all its raw energy and outrageous antics.
Dudamel gears up for 2022-23 season
LA Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel will mark his 14th season with the orchestra during 2022-3, leading 10 programs at Walt Disney Concert Hall that reflect the extraordinary depth of his musicianship and testify to his unparalleled gift for reaching audiences of every background. The season will begin...
