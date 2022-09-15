Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
beverlypress.com
VINTAGE: La Brea Tar Pits receive a royal visit
Then-Prince Charles of Great Britain, visited the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum in this photograph from the Nov. 3, 1977, issue of the Park Labrea News. The accompanying article stated the Prince of Wales enjoyed viewing fossils and learning about the prehistoric animals that once roamed the area. He was joined by George C. Page, a donor for whom the museum was originally named, and former Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn. Now-King Charles III, he accepted the throne on Sept. 8 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.
beverlypress.com
Homeless count shows slowed growth in homeless population
Over three nights in February, 69,144 people were experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County, according to the point-in-time survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. That number represents a 4.1% increase since the last homeless count in 2020, but starkly contrasts with the 25.9% increase recorded between 2018...
beverlypress.com
Restaurant News
Starting tomorrow, restaurants and shops on 3rd street are coming together to provide deals for locals. Start at Chicas Tacos to pick up the deals booklet and then visit the venues throughout the weekend. At Members Only, use a ticket for a free one-time class. At Bedhead PJs receive 30% off one item, and at Ecco Un Poco your ticket will give you one gelato in a cup and a 10% discount on pints. Credo is offering a $10 coupon, and Seoul Mates is giving away a free bulgogi taco or fries with an order of $29 or more. At Melanie Wine Bar redeem for 50% off a dine-in check and at SIR Salon receive a free drink and $5 off a haircut. These deals can be used from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, starting at noon to 6 p.m. Get your booklet at Chicas Tacos. 8312 W. 3rd St., (424)372-8226.
beverlypress.com
Korean artists exhibition premieres
The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and the Korean Artists Association of Southern California will present the 53rd Annual Exhibition of Korean Artists Association of Southern California, which will be held in the KCCLA Art Gallery on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7-9 p.m. Since its inception in 1964, the Korean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beverlypress.com
O’Farrell, community leaders present $2.25 million to Bresee Foundation
In a celebration featuring mariachis, local food, and hundreds of Angelenos, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell (13th District) on Sept. 7 joined civic leaders and community partners to present the Bresee Foundation with a landmark $2.25 million funding allocation that will be invested in the non-profit’s comprehensive programming, which aims to empower and transform the lives of youth and families living in poverty in central Los Angeles. The funding is part of the $150 million originally allocated for LAPD that was re-distributed in the summer of 2020 to invest in underserved communities across Los Angeles.
beverlypress.com
Geffen Contemporary opens new exhibits
“Judith F. Baca: World Wall,” “Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody,” and “Tala Madani: Biscuits” are now open to the public at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. These exhibitions are open to the public with advance free ticket reservations. All visitors, including members, will need to get advance timed-entry tickets online.
beverlypress.com
‘Goodfellas’ mobs Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Maya Hawke, Jenn Kaytin Robinson and Este Haim attended Cinespia’s screening of the Martin Scorsese classic “Goodfellas” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 10. The event was presented by Amazon Studios.
beverlypress.com
60 seconds for Pompadour
The Beverly Hills City Council recognized the bakery Pompadour on Sept. 12 during its 60 Second Shout Out program. Pompadour owner Rani Elsaadi received a proclamation from Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Pompadour is located at 9466 Charleville Blvd. For information, visit pompadourbh.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beverlypress.com
Punk photographer to hold book-signing
From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, photographer Michael Grecco documented the nightclub and concert scenes in New York and Boston as punk music roared into the U.S. He was working as an Associated Press photographer and lensman for legendary rock station WBCN-FM. He was a self described “club kid” who had a unique opportunity to embed himself into this revolutionary scene as both a chronicler and a participant. Grecco captured for posterity a riotously outspoken time in pop culture history, with all its raw energy and outrageous antics.
beverlypress.com
WeHo to conduct outreach on COVID rent freeze
The city of West Hollywood will be conducting virtual and in-person outreach meetings in over the next few weeks about ending current COVID-19-related rent increase freeze and a potential cap on rent increases for rent stabilized properties. Outreach meetings will seek to gauge ongoing impacts of the pandemic and gather...
beverlypress.com
Donation helps play structure rise from ashes
Families visiting Pan Pacific Park were dismayed in July when they learned one of the children’s playground structures at Pan Pacific Park was set on fire and destroyed. On Sept. 13, city park officials and representatives of Hackman Capital Partners, the owner of Television City, announced that the play structure will be replaced. Hackman is donating $236,000 for the new playground equipment, which will be installed by the city. The project must go through the city entitlement and procurement process. The goal is for the equipment to return to the park next year, said Eric Calhoun, senior recreation director of Pan Pacific Park.
beverlypress.com
Leads sought in hit-and-run on Sunset in Hollywood
Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in Hollywood. The collision occurred around 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 12 near Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place. A white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beverlypress.com
El Granjero offers Loteria Taco Tuesday
Los Angeles’ most colorful Mexican cantina, El Granjero Cantina, is offering Loteria Taco Tuesday on specially selected Tuesday evenings through November 2022. Guests can come play Loteria from 6-8 p.m. while enjoying special $10 taco and baby nacho specials, taco Tuesday special, handcrafted and frozen margaritas, carafes of margaritas and prizes.
beverlypress.com
Fifteen-year-old Hollywood student overdoses
Updated at 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022: The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Sept. 15 that two teens have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly sold pills to...
beverlypress.com
Bookmark contest encourages children to use their imaginations
Submissions are being accepted through Oct. 29 for L.A. County Library’s 43rd annual Bookmark Contest for grades K12. The contest celebrates the joy of reading and creativity. Children and teens are encouraged to use their imaginations in creating original designs on bookmarks. Each of the library’s 85 branches, including...
beverlypress.com
‘Just In Case BH’ boosts emergency preparedness
The city of Beverly Hills will hold an informational meeting on the emergency preparedness program “Just In Case BH” on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive. “Just In Case BH” was developed by the city of Beverly Hills to ensure the...
beverlypress.com
Blackburn Ave. encampment cleared
On Sept. 8, police, homeless outreach technicians and sanitation workers cleared a homeless encampment on the corner of La Cienega Blvd. and Blackburn Ave., said Ali Simard, spokeswoman for Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District. Simard said that the encampment was cleared under the city’s 41.18 zoning ordinance,...
beverlypress.com
Ceramic exhibit displays at Craft in America
Craft in America will present the exhibition “Ceramic Beacon: Joan Takayama-Ogawa” through Dec. 3. Ceramicist Joan Takayama Ogawa is known for conveying her candid and prophetic take on contemporary life through playful and witty narratives in ceramics. This exhibition will include roughly 30 sculptures made over three decades....
beverlypress.com
Queen Elizabeth II
“We share with you the strongest possible determination to find a way forward. Britain will continue to work with the United States to seek just solutions for the economic problems of the world. I thank you most warmly, Mr. Mayor, president of the City Council and members of the council, not only for the welcome you have given us but also for the contribution which your great city is making to the objective which we all share.”
beverlypress.com
LGBT Center condemns Texas PrEP ruling
The Los Angeles LGBT Center has condemned the Sept. 9 ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas that decided requiring employers to provide coverage for PrEP violates their religious freedoms under federal law. The LGBT Center also added that while the scope is currently limited to Braidwood,...
Comments / 0