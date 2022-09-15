ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
KTLA

Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets

Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
outlooknewspapers.com

County to Host Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup

First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Los Angeles County residents will get the opportunity to participate in the free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Collection Event Program on Saturday Sept. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Burbank Fire Department Training Center, 1845 Ontario St.
Paul Koretz
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
foxla.com

Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA identified

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Washington Examiner

District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several...
KFI AM 640

Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban

The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
The Associated Press

Police: officers shoot armed man in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a man brandishing what appeared to be a rifle in the street after a dispute with his family in South Los Angeles. Two officers responded Saturday afternoon following a domestic violence call at a home about nine miles south of downtown LA, police said. The man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, came out of the residence carrying a type of rifle, according to police. At least one officer opened fire, striking the man, who died at the scene, police said.
KTLA

LAPD body cam footage shows fatal shooting of machete-wielding man

Police have released more details and body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake Balboa area from Aug. 17. LAPD have identified the man killed in the shooting as 24-year-old Christian Arriola Gomez, a Los Angeles resident. Officers with the LAPD’s West Valley Division responded to reports of a man “smoking narcotics […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

