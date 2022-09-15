Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026
Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
Councilman Cedillo Criticized Over Handling of Eviction Moratorium
City Councilman Gil Cedillo faced criticism from several members of the public during Friday's council meeting over how he conducted Wednesday's Housing Committee meeting, during which the committee took up recommendations to end the COVID-19 eviction moratorium in Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Greystar Property Management neglecting DTLA properties, City deems SB Main uninhabitable
Residents living in SB Buildings located in Downtown Los Angeles have taken to social media to document the horrors of living in a building being neglected by its owner/management company, Greystar. SB Main, located across the street from the Cecil Hotel, was deemed uninhabitable by the City Sept. 1. Residents...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets
Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
americanmilitarynews.com
Fire destroys 11 tiny homes that housed homeless vets at West L.A. Veterans Affairs campus
A fire early Friday destroyed 11 tiny shelter homes and damaged four others that housed homeless veterans at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire likely was caused by lithium batteries that overheated while charging in one of the shelters, LAFD...
outlooknewspapers.com
County to Host Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Los Angeles County residents will get the opportunity to participate in the free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Collection Event Program on Saturday Sept. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Burbank Fire Department Training Center, 1845 Ontario St.
RELATED PEOPLE
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
foxla.com
Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA identified
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime
District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several...
Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban
The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: officers shoot armed man in South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a man brandishing what appeared to be a rifle in the street after a dispute with his family in South Los Angeles. Two officers responded Saturday afternoon following a domestic violence call at a home about nine miles south of downtown LA, police said. The man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, came out of the residence carrying a type of rifle, according to police. At least one officer opened fire, striking the man, who died at the scene, police said.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Say They Solved New Year’s Day 2021 Murder of Man Set Ablaze Near La Loma Bridge
A Los Angeles man has been charged in the murder of a Salvadoran national found bleeding and suffering from severe burns on New Year’s Day 2021 near the La Loma Bridge who later succumbed to the injuries. The accused killer has also been charged with a second murder in...
LAPD body cam footage shows fatal shooting of machete-wielding man
Police have released more details and body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake Balboa area from Aug. 17. LAPD have identified the man killed in the shooting as 24-year-old Christian Arriola Gomez, a Los Angeles resident. Officers with the LAPD’s West Valley Division responded to reports of a man “smoking narcotics […]
Comments / 2