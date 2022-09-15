ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Safety Upgrades Coming to Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica

City Council awards contract for implementation of roadway repaving and improvement program. In Santa Monica, the City Council has approved a contract last week that would advance the city’s street improvement and repaving program as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The work will also add needed safety upgrades to several of the more dangerous roadways and intersections with the most traffic. The upgrades would begin in the first quarter of next year and end by the summer of 2023.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Promenade street dining set to end Oct. 1

With just days left before the City of Santa Monica’s temporary outdoor dining ordinance — enacted in a rush during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — expires, to be replaced by a long term outdoor use ordinance, local service workers and restaurateurs are making an 11th-hour pitch to retain the right to serve food at tables placed on the roadway that runs through the Third Street Promenade downtown, but so far, the city has indicated it will not change course.
SANTA MONICA, CA
beverlypress.com

‘Just In Case BH’ boosts emergency preparedness

The city of Beverly Hills will hold an informational meeting on the emergency preparedness program “Just In Case BH” on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive. “Just In Case BH” was developed by the city of Beverly Hills to ensure the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beverlypress.com

WeHo urges residents to prepare for emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month, and the city of West Hollywood encourages residents to create an emergency plan with family, friends and neighbors. An emergency preparedness plan can help everyone stay safe and effectively communicate during and after potential disasters and emergencies. The federal government’s ready.gov website offers a step-by-step...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
beverlypress.com

Blackburn Ave. encampment cleared

On Sept. 8, police, homeless outreach technicians and sanitation workers cleared a homeless encampment on the corner of La Cienega Blvd. and Blackburn Ave., said Ali Simard, spokeswoman for Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District. Simard said that the encampment was cleared under the city’s 41.18 zoning ordinance,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

The People Concern announces $250,000 matching gift for housing Malibu’s unhoused population

The People Concern, a non-profit housing and social service agency which helps people experiencing homelessness in Malibu get back on their feet and into housing, just announced that Joan and Burt Ross, Malibu residents and longtime supporters of The People Concern, will be matching donations made to The People Concern up to $250,000. This matching gift is the largest of its kind for the express purpose of helping Malibu’s unsheltered move into permanent, supportive housing throughout Los Angeles County.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Tenants in Santa Monica Rent-Controlled Apartments Can Apply Now for One-Time Rent Relief

September 19 deadline for Rent Control Adjustment Relief program. On Monday, September 19 at 6 p.m. applications will close for the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program which provides one-time rent relief to help rent-burdened Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the Rent Control General Adjustment that took effect on September 1, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month

LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Rent aid program closes Monday

Santa Monica residents have until Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. to apply for the city’s one-time rent relief program. Council budgeted $750,000 for the Rent Control Adjustment Relief (RCAR) program in August to help tenants in rent-controlled units who were unable to afford their annual rent increases and the application period for tenants closes on Monday.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood continues censoring public dissent

The Inglewood city council convened for its weekly city council meeting Sept. 13 where residents called in and spoke in person regarding the continued denial of residents into council chambers to attend public meetings. One by one residents called in demanding for council chambers to be reopened to the public,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
beverlypress.com

60 seconds for Pompadour

The Beverly Hills City Council recognized the bakery Pompadour on Sept. 12 during its 60 Second Shout Out program. Pompadour owner Rani Elsaadi received a proclamation from Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Pompadour is located at 9466 Charleville Blvd. For information, visit pompadourbh.com.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood offering employees vaccination incentive of $1000 each

The Inglewood city manager’s office is requesting the council set aside $674,000 in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide one-time vaccination incentives during the Sept. 20 regular city council meeting. Based on the proposed $674,000 figure, they anticipate paying 674 employees which also includes part-time staff.. Inglewood...
INGLEWOOD, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Community Policy