Santa Monica Mirror
Safety Upgrades Coming to Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica
City Council awards contract for implementation of roadway repaving and improvement program. In Santa Monica, the City Council has approved a contract last week that would advance the city’s street improvement and repaving program as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The work will also add needed safety upgrades to several of the more dangerous roadways and intersections with the most traffic. The upgrades would begin in the first quarter of next year and end by the summer of 2023.
Councilman Cedillo Criticized Over Handling of Eviction Moratorium
City Councilman Gil Cedillo faced criticism from several members of the public during Friday's council meeting over how he conducted Wednesday's Housing Committee meeting, during which the committee took up recommendations to end the COVID-19 eviction moratorium in Los Angeles.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Promenade street dining set to end Oct. 1
With just days left before the City of Santa Monica’s temporary outdoor dining ordinance — enacted in a rush during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — expires, to be replaced by a long term outdoor use ordinance, local service workers and restaurateurs are making an 11th-hour pitch to retain the right to serve food at tables placed on the roadway that runs through the Third Street Promenade downtown, but so far, the city has indicated it will not change course.
beverlypress.com
‘Just In Case BH’ boosts emergency preparedness
The city of Beverly Hills will hold an informational meeting on the emergency preparedness program “Just In Case BH” on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive. “Just In Case BH” was developed by the city of Beverly Hills to ensure the...
beverlypress.com
WeHo urges residents to prepare for emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month, and the city of West Hollywood encourages residents to create an emergency plan with family, friends and neighbors. An emergency preparedness plan can help everyone stay safe and effectively communicate during and after potential disasters and emergencies. The federal government’s ready.gov website offers a step-by-step...
beverlypress.com
Blackburn Ave. encampment cleared
On Sept. 8, police, homeless outreach technicians and sanitation workers cleared a homeless encampment on the corner of La Cienega Blvd. and Blackburn Ave., said Ali Simard, spokeswoman for Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District. Simard said that the encampment was cleared under the city’s 41.18 zoning ordinance,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
The People Concern announces $250,000 matching gift for housing Malibu’s unhoused population
The People Concern, a non-profit housing and social service agency which helps people experiencing homelessness in Malibu get back on their feet and into housing, just announced that Joan and Burt Ross, Malibu residents and longtime supporters of The People Concern, will be matching donations made to The People Concern up to $250,000. This matching gift is the largest of its kind for the express purpose of helping Malibu’s unsheltered move into permanent, supportive housing throughout Los Angeles County.
Santa Monica Mirror
Tenants in Santa Monica Rent-Controlled Apartments Can Apply Now for One-Time Rent Relief
September 19 deadline for Rent Control Adjustment Relief program. On Monday, September 19 at 6 p.m. applications will close for the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program which provides one-time rent relief to help rent-burdened Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the Rent Control General Adjustment that took effect on September 1, 2022.
LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium
In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills City Council set to approve extension of North Canon closure
During a Sept. 12 meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council expressed unanimous support for city engineers’ request to extend the closure at North Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard for an additional nine months. “I don’t see any reason not to support it. In fact, there are reasons to support...
spectrumnews1.com
LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month
LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent aid program closes Monday
Santa Monica residents have until Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. to apply for the city’s one-time rent relief program. Council budgeted $750,000 for the Rent Control Adjustment Relief (RCAR) program in August to help tenants in rent-controlled units who were unable to afford their annual rent increases and the application period for tenants closes on Monday.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues censoring public dissent
The Inglewood city council convened for its weekly city council meeting Sept. 13 where residents called in and spoke in person regarding the continued denial of residents into council chambers to attend public meetings. One by one residents called in demanding for council chambers to be reopened to the public,...
beverlypress.com
60 seconds for Pompadour
The Beverly Hills City Council recognized the bakery Pompadour on Sept. 12 during its 60 Second Shout Out program. Pompadour owner Rani Elsaadi received a proclamation from Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Pompadour is located at 9466 Charleville Blvd. For information, visit pompadourbh.com.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood offering employees vaccination incentive of $1000 each
The Inglewood city manager’s office is requesting the council set aside $674,000 in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide one-time vaccination incentives during the Sept. 20 regular city council meeting. Based on the proposed $674,000 figure, they anticipate paying 674 employees which also includes part-time staff.. Inglewood...
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
