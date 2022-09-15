Read full article on original website
O’Farrell, community leaders present $2.25 million to Bresee Foundation
In a celebration featuring mariachis, local food, and hundreds of Angelenos, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell (13th District) on Sept. 7 joined civic leaders and community partners to present the Bresee Foundation with a landmark $2.25 million funding allocation that will be invested in the non-profit’s comprehensive programming, which aims to empower and transform the lives of youth and families living in poverty in central Los Angeles. The funding is part of the $150 million originally allocated for LAPD that was re-distributed in the summer of 2020 to invest in underserved communities across Los Angeles.
‘Where’s my mail?’
Residents in the West Hollywood West Resident Association have been speaking out about mail delivery issues. The neighborhood is serviced by the Bicentennial Post Office, located on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles. The office, though, provides mail delivery for the entire 90048 zip code 90048 which is partially in West Hollywood.
State program offers students more access to tutors
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sept. 12 that every resident can access free online tutoring available 24 hours through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners. The governor also announced $254 million in grants to public libraries to renovate and improve...
WeHo urges residents to prepare for emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month, and the city of West Hollywood encourages residents to create an emergency plan with family, friends and neighbors. An emergency preparedness plan can help everyone stay safe and effectively communicate during and after potential disasters and emergencies. The federal government’s ready.gov website offers a step-by-step...
60 seconds for Pompadour
The Beverly Hills City Council recognized the bakery Pompadour on Sept. 12 during its 60 Second Shout Out program. Pompadour owner Rani Elsaadi received a proclamation from Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Pompadour is located at 9466 Charleville Blvd. For information, visit pompadourbh.com.
‘Just In Case BH’ boosts emergency preparedness
The city of Beverly Hills will hold an informational meeting on the emergency preparedness program “Just In Case BH” on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive. “Just In Case BH” was developed by the city of Beverly Hills to ensure the...
Queen Elizabeth II
“We share with you the strongest possible determination to find a way forward. Britain will continue to work with the United States to seek just solutions for the economic problems of the world. I thank you most warmly, Mr. Mayor, president of the City Council and members of the council, not only for the welcome you have given us but also for the contribution which your great city is making to the objective which we all share.”
Drag Laureate program to debut in WeHo
The city of West Hollywood is accepting applications for its inaugural Drag Laureate Program. Applications should be submitted no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Application requirements and submission information is available on the city’s website. The Drag Laureate is an honorary position for the city of...
Korean artists exhibition premieres
The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and the Korean Artists Association of Southern California will present the 53rd Annual Exhibition of Korean Artists Association of Southern California, which will be held in the KCCLA Art Gallery on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7-9 p.m. Since its inception in 1964, the Korean...
Greenway announces 25th season, producing director
Greenway Arts Alliance announced on Sept. 12 its 25th anniversary season at Greenway Court Theatre, along with the appointment of Mohammed Ali Ojarigi as producing director. The multi-award-winning theater company’s season will present the critically acclaimed “WET: A DACAmented Journey,” written and performed by Alex Alpharaoh and directed by Daphnie Sicre in October, followed by a Greenway Arts Alliance Resident Theatre Company co-production in January 2023 and concluding with the 7th Annual “L.A. Get Down Festival, A Celebration of Hip Hop and Spoken Word,” in conjunction with National Poetry Month in April 2023. Festival co-directors are Shihan Van Clief and Arianna Basco.
‘Oklahoma!’ comes to L.A.
The Los Angeles premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” directed by Daniel Fish opens Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. The tour will mark the first time a First-Class Equity production of “Oklahoma!” has toured North America in more than 40 years.
WeHo to conduct outreach on COVID rent freeze
The city of West Hollywood will be conducting virtual and in-person outreach meetings in over the next few weeks about ending current COVID-19-related rent increase freeze and a potential cap on rent increases for rent stabilized properties. Outreach meetings will seek to gauge ongoing impacts of the pandemic and gather...
Ceramic exhibit displays at Craft in America
Craft in America will present the exhibition “Ceramic Beacon: Joan Takayama-Ogawa” through Dec. 3. Ceramicist Joan Takayama Ogawa is known for conveying her candid and prophetic take on contemporary life through playful and witty narratives in ceramics. This exhibition will include roughly 30 sculptures made over three decades....
Bookmark contest encourages children to use their imaginations
Submissions are being accepted through Oct. 29 for L.A. County Library’s 43rd annual Bookmark Contest for grades K12. The contest celebrates the joy of reading and creativity. Children and teens are encouraged to use their imaginations in creating original designs on bookmarks. Each of the library’s 85 branches, including...
‘Coffee With a Cop’ addresses brewing concerns about crime
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division and West Traffic Division came together with community members on Sept. 13 during “Coffee With a Cop” at the Starbucks at 7122 Beverly Blvd. “Coffee With a Cop” events are held monthly at different coffee houses in the...
Man from Oakland arrested in local robbery spree
A 31-year-old man from Oakland has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in the local area from May through July, including two hold-ups that occurred in the Melrose Avenue shopping district. One of those robberies led to an officer-involved shooting on July 14 near Melrose and Orange Grove avenues.
El Granjero offers Loteria Taco Tuesday
Los Angeles’ most colorful Mexican cantina, El Granjero Cantina, is offering Loteria Taco Tuesday on specially selected Tuesday evenings through November 2022. Guests can come play Loteria from 6-8 p.m. while enjoying special $10 taco and baby nacho specials, taco Tuesday special, handcrafted and frozen margaritas, carafes of margaritas and prizes.
Beverly Hills man receives five-year sentence in murder-for-hire plot
A 25-year-old man from Beverly Hills was sentenced on Sept. 12 to five years in federal prison for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a woman he briefly dated and who repeatedly tried to end the relationship. Scott Quinn Berkett pleaded guilty on June 13 to one count of...
Beverly Hills City Council set to approve extension of North Canon closure
During a Sept. 12 meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council expressed unanimous support for city engineers’ request to extend the closure at North Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard for an additional nine months. “I don’t see any reason not to support it. In fact, there are reasons to support...
Punk photographer to hold book-signing
From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, photographer Michael Grecco documented the nightclub and concert scenes in New York and Boston as punk music roared into the U.S. He was working as an Associated Press photographer and lensman for legendary rock station WBCN-FM. He was a self described “club kid” who had a unique opportunity to embed himself into this revolutionary scene as both a chronicler and a participant. Grecco captured for posterity a riotously outspoken time in pop culture history, with all its raw energy and outrageous antics.
