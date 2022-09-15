Read full article on original website
beverlypress.com
‘Just In Case BH’ boosts emergency preparedness
The city of Beverly Hills will hold an informational meeting on the emergency preparedness program “Just In Case BH” on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive. “Just In Case BH” was developed by the city of Beverly Hills to ensure the...
beverlypress.com
WeHo to conduct outreach on COVID rent freeze
The city of West Hollywood will be conducting virtual and in-person outreach meetings in over the next few weeks about ending current COVID-19-related rent increase freeze and a potential cap on rent increases for rent stabilized properties. Outreach meetings will seek to gauge ongoing impacts of the pandemic and gather...
beverlypress.com
O’Farrell, community leaders present $2.25 million to Bresee Foundation
In a celebration featuring mariachis, local food, and hundreds of Angelenos, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell (13th District) on Sept. 7 joined civic leaders and community partners to present the Bresee Foundation with a landmark $2.25 million funding allocation that will be invested in the non-profit’s comprehensive programming, which aims to empower and transform the lives of youth and families living in poverty in central Los Angeles. The funding is part of the $150 million originally allocated for LAPD that was re-distributed in the summer of 2020 to invest in underserved communities across Los Angeles.
beverlypress.com
Blackburn Ave. encampment cleared
On Sept. 8, police, homeless outreach technicians and sanitation workers cleared a homeless encampment on the corner of La Cienega Blvd. and Blackburn Ave., said Ali Simard, spokeswoman for Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District. Simard said that the encampment was cleared under the city’s 41.18 zoning ordinance,...
beverlypress.com
LGBT Center condemns Texas PrEP ruling
The Los Angeles LGBT Center has condemned the Sept. 9 ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas that decided requiring employers to provide coverage for PrEP violates their religious freedoms under federal law. The LGBT Center also added that while the scope is currently limited to Braidwood,...
beverlypress.com
‘Where’s my mail?’
Residents in the West Hollywood West Resident Association have been speaking out about mail delivery issues. The neighborhood is serviced by the Bicentennial Post Office, located on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles. The office, though, provides mail delivery for the entire 90048 zip code 90048 which is partially in West Hollywood.
beverlypress.com
Bookmark contest encourages children to use their imaginations
Submissions are being accepted through Oct. 29 for L.A. County Library’s 43rd annual Bookmark Contest for grades K12. The contest celebrates the joy of reading and creativity. Children and teens are encouraged to use their imaginations in creating original designs on bookmarks. Each of the library’s 85 branches, including...
beverlypress.com
Donation helps play structure rise from ashes
Families visiting Pan Pacific Park were dismayed in July when they learned one of the children’s playground structures at Pan Pacific Park was set on fire and destroyed. On Sept. 13, city park officials and representatives of Hackman Capital Partners, the owner of Television City, announced that the play structure will be replaced. Hackman is donating $236,000 for the new playground equipment, which will be installed by the city. The project must go through the city entitlement and procurement process. The goal is for the equipment to return to the park next year, said Eric Calhoun, senior recreation director of Pan Pacific Park.
beverlypress.com
60 seconds for Pompadour
The Beverly Hills City Council recognized the bakery Pompadour on Sept. 12 during its 60 Second Shout Out program. Pompadour owner Rani Elsaadi received a proclamation from Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Pompadour is located at 9466 Charleville Blvd. For information, visit pompadourbh.com.
beverlypress.com
Drag Laureate program to debut in WeHo
The city of West Hollywood is accepting applications for its inaugural Drag Laureate Program. Applications should be submitted no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Application requirements and submission information is available on the city’s website. The Drag Laureate is an honorary position for the city of...
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills City Council set to approve extension of North Canon closure
During a Sept. 12 meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council expressed unanimous support for city engineers’ request to extend the closure at North Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard for an additional nine months. “I don’t see any reason not to support it. In fact, there are reasons to support...
beverlypress.com
Korean artists exhibition premieres
The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and the Korean Artists Association of Southern California will present the 53rd Annual Exhibition of Korean Artists Association of Southern California, which will be held in the KCCLA Art Gallery on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7-9 p.m. Since its inception in 1964, the Korean...
beverlypress.com
Queen Elizabeth II
“We share with you the strongest possible determination to find a way forward. Britain will continue to work with the United States to seek just solutions for the economic problems of the world. I thank you most warmly, Mr. Mayor, president of the City Council and members of the council, not only for the welcome you have given us but also for the contribution which your great city is making to the objective which we all share.”
beverlypress.com
Fifteen-year-old Hollywood student overdoses
Updated at 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022: The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Sept. 15 that two teens have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly sold pills to...
beverlypress.com
Ceramic exhibit displays at Craft in America
Craft in America will present the exhibition “Ceramic Beacon: Joan Takayama-Ogawa” through Dec. 3. Ceramicist Joan Takayama Ogawa is known for conveying her candid and prophetic take on contemporary life through playful and witty narratives in ceramics. This exhibition will include roughly 30 sculptures made over three decades....
beverlypress.com
VINTAGE: La Brea Tar Pits receive a royal visit
Then-Prince Charles of Great Britain, visited the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum in this photograph from the Nov. 3, 1977, issue of the Park Labrea News. The accompanying article stated the Prince of Wales enjoyed viewing fossils and learning about the prehistoric animals that once roamed the area. He was joined by George C. Page, a donor for whom the museum was originally named, and former Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn. Now-King Charles III, he accepted the throne on Sept. 8 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.
beverlypress.com
Man from Oakland arrested in local robbery spree
A 31-year-old man from Oakland has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in the local area from May through July, including two hold-ups that occurred in the Melrose Avenue shopping district. One of those robberies led to an officer-involved shooting on July 14 near Melrose and Orange Grove avenues.
beverlypress.com
Greenway announces 25th season, producing director
Greenway Arts Alliance announced on Sept. 12 its 25th anniversary season at Greenway Court Theatre, along with the appointment of Mohammed Ali Ojarigi as producing director. The multi-award-winning theater company’s season will present the critically acclaimed “WET: A DACAmented Journey,” written and performed by Alex Alpharaoh and directed by Daphnie Sicre in October, followed by a Greenway Arts Alliance Resident Theatre Company co-production in January 2023 and concluding with the 7th Annual “L.A. Get Down Festival, A Celebration of Hip Hop and Spoken Word,” in conjunction with National Poetry Month in April 2023. Festival co-directors are Shihan Van Clief and Arianna Basco.
beverlypress.com
Restaurant News
Starting tomorrow, restaurants and shops on 3rd street are coming together to provide deals for locals. Start at Chicas Tacos to pick up the deals booklet and then visit the venues throughout the weekend. At Members Only, use a ticket for a free one-time class. At Bedhead PJs receive 30% off one item, and at Ecco Un Poco your ticket will give you one gelato in a cup and a 10% discount on pints. Credo is offering a $10 coupon, and Seoul Mates is giving away a free bulgogi taco or fries with an order of $29 or more. At Melanie Wine Bar redeem for 50% off a dine-in check and at SIR Salon receive a free drink and $5 off a haircut. These deals can be used from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, starting at noon to 6 p.m. Get your booklet at Chicas Tacos. 8312 W. 3rd St., (424)372-8226.
beverlypress.com
Leads sought in hit-and-run on Sunset in Hollywood
Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in Hollywood. The collision occurred around 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 12 near Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place. A white...
