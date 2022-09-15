Starting tomorrow, restaurants and shops on 3rd street are coming together to provide deals for locals. Start at Chicas Tacos to pick up the deals booklet and then visit the venues throughout the weekend. At Members Only, use a ticket for a free one-time class. At Bedhead PJs receive 30% off one item, and at Ecco Un Poco your ticket will give you one gelato in a cup and a 10% discount on pints. Credo is offering a $10 coupon, and Seoul Mates is giving away a free bulgogi taco or fries with an order of $29 or more. At Melanie Wine Bar redeem for 50% off a dine-in check and at SIR Salon receive a free drink and $5 off a haircut. These deals can be used from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, starting at noon to 6 p.m. Get your booklet at Chicas Tacos. 8312 W. 3rd St., (424)372-8226.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO