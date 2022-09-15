ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
BBC

Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September

Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Roger Federer's Big Announcement

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time is hanging up his racket. On Thursday morning, 20-time major champion Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game. In a heartfelt message on social media, the 41-year-old Swiss native revealed that next week's Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Us Open#The All England Club#Centre Court#Australian#French
theScore

Roger Federer retiring from ATP Tour after 24 years

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer...
TENNIS
The Atlantic

How Will We Remember Roger Federer?

In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
MarketRealist

Roger Federer Earned Over $1B During His Tennis Career

Professional tennis player Roger Federer may be bringing his sports career to a close, but he isn’t leaving the industry empty-handed. Throughout his career, Federer managed to secure 20 Grand Slam titles and ranked No.1 at the conclusion of five seasons, according to ESPN. Article continues below advertisement. Aside...
TENNIS
CNN

Roger Federer, a genius who made tennis look effortless

We are living through a period where the expected has surprised. In life, there is always an ending. Always. We know this. We anticipate this. We try to prepare for this. But when the passing of time forces a chapter to inevitably close, the reality of it all still stuns like a thunderbolt.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy