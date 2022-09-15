Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Whitworth steps up in final minute to beat Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12-7 in defensive battle
Down by two points, 5 minutes to play, without a touchdown or even a single snap inside the opponent’s 20-yard line the entire day. So what were the Whitworth Pirates thinking at that point Saturday afternoon?. “No better place to be right now than having a chance to prove...
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: Powers rise to top of standings; Central Valley's Brandon Thomas finds paydirt
The results through Week 3 in the Greater Spokane League start to give us a good barometer of how the divisions might sort themselves out by the end of the season. With a nine-game regular season, and nine teams in the 4A/3A division, some teams have played nothing but league games. And we have to give a tip of our cap to the schedule-makers this year, lining things up so the traditional powers meet in the second half of the season.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut
PULLMAN – The football secured by his right hand, Kannon Katzer cruised into the end zone and took two steps before raising his left arm and pointing a single index finger toward the sky. If Katzer had to guess, the woman looking down would've been in tears, bubbling with...
KHQ Right Now
'Hairspray' comes to Spokane Sept. 20-25
The popular musical "Hairspray" will be in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from Sept. 20-25. KHQ's Bradley Warren has a preview of the play, and why it's still relevant today. You can find more information and get tickets here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!
After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
KHQ Right Now
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
KHQ Right Now
Local artist opens 'Vintage Print' shop and studio in Garland District
SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Chris Bovey has a style that's unmistakably his, and uniquely Spokane. The art on the outside of his new storefront in the Garland District–Vintage Print + Neon–is cool, but what's inside is even cooler. "It's like you walk in and everything you grew up...
KHQ Right Now
MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Symphony kicks of 77th season
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will kick off its 77th season on Sept. 17, with their first installment of this year's Saturday Masterworks series. The performance will take place at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 7:30 p.m. Masterworks 1: Fantastqiue! features Beriloz's Symphonie fantastique, Beethoven's Fifth...
KHQ Right Now
One person dies after car jack slips, falls on them in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has died after working on their car when a jack fell on them, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed with KHQ on scene. The incident happened near North Main and East Pittsburg. SPD said they don't think anything criminal happened and the Spokane County Medical...
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council passes updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted to pass an updated ordinance that bans public camping in certain areas across the city. Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability will now be prohibited.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council passes two policies on illegal camping, safe air shelters
SPOKANE Wash. - As the city of Spokane deals with a growing homeless crisis, Monday the city council is addressing two major policies impacting the homeless population. The first has to do with updating the illegal camping ordinance that bans camping on public property. The second changes the requirements for...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council unanimously passes updated safe air shelter ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council unanimously passed an ordinance about safe air shelters that open when air quality drops to a certain level. Prior to this passing, the City of Spokane opened safe air shelters when the air quality index reached 250 or higher, which is classified as "very unhealthy."
KHQ Right Now
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council to vote on a pair of laws related to homelessness on Sept. 19
The Spokane City Council will consider two ordinances pertaining to homelessness at its regular legislative meeting Sept. 19. One will restrict where people can camp within the city. The other will lower the threshold for bad air quality to open clean air shelters from 250 to 150 AQI.
KHQ Right Now
Athol man struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train early Monday morning
ATHOL, Idaho - A 26-year-old Athol man was struck by a passing Amtrak passenger train at the train crossing along Granite Loop Road early in the morning of Sept. 19, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP). The train was headed to Sandpoint when it hit the...
KHQ Right Now
Roundabout construction begins at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Roundabout construction began Sept. 19 at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said the roundabout came from a safety analysis that showed it would improve safety and traffic flow. US-395 will be closed...
KHQ Right Now
City has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money in recent months toward mitigating Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last nine months, the City of Spokane has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money toward mitigating Camp Hope, the homeless encampment that now holds nearly 700 people. These numbers were recently released by Mayor Nadine Woodward and her team at City Hall, along with a breakdown...
Comments / 0